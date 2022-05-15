ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Claiborne, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-15 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND EAST CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES At 451 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cranfield, or 12 miles southeast of Natchez, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roxie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Midway Road in Hinds County closed

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County leaders announced an emergency closure for Midway Road. Midway Road will be closed south of Parsons Road until repairs can be made. Leaders have not released a timeline on when the road will be repaired.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Petition: Name lake for outdoorsman, not segregationist

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed in 1963 and named by the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

1 killed in crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Wednesday, May 18. The crash happened on Highway 18 in Claiborne County just before 12:30 p.m. According to MHP, a 2010 Gold Nissan Altima, driven by 28-year-old Lakenya Shorter, of Hermanville, collided with a 2022 Windstar Log […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT to start chip seal work around Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will begin chip seal work on roads around Central Mississippi on Monday, May 16. Chip seal is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid that’s sprayed on the road surface. Small stone chips are then placed on the road and compacted. Excess stone is swept […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Governor says there are no police jurisdictional issues in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves fired back at claims Wednesday that the Jackson Police Department and capitol police are at odds over who has jurisdiction in the Capitol Complex Improvement District. "There are no jurisdictional issues," Reeves said. "The Jackson Police Department has the primary jurisdiction in the...
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Canton woman killed in wreck on 16

CANTON — A fatal one-vehicle crash on Highway 16 east claimed a Canton woman early Sunday and seriously injured a child, the authorities said. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 16 near Highway 17 in Madison County near Farmhaven at about 1 a.m., MHP spokesman Kervin Stewart said.
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Homicide investigation underway after human remains found in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 14, Vicksburg police said they were contacted by a citizen about the discovery of human remains in a partially wooded area on Patton Street. Police said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) was contacted to assist Vicksburg police to help identify the victim. According to investigators, the remains have […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police warn neighbors about phone scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about an ongoing scam that’s attempting to solicit funds. The scammers tell the victims that they have unpaid fines or a failure to appear warrant, and they will be arrested. The scammers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, using names of some actual officers. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Local pastor hosting Men Who Care Conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local Jackson pastor is calling on all men who care about the City of Jackson to come together and develop positive solutions. Pastor Joseph White with the Restoration Community Center announced that he will host the Men Who Care Conference. Jackson Police Chief James Davis and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree […]
JACKSON, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Water park in north Mississippi put on hold

TUNICA, Miss. — If you are looking to take a swim at Tunica County’s new water park, that will not happen by the end of the summer as was initially planned. Plans for the $140 million project were announced in April 2021. But more than a year later, ground has still not been broken.
TUNICA, MS
WJTV 12

Rankin County deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine after traffic stop

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, May 16, Rankin County deputies seized 20 pounds of cocaine after a traffic stop. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made the traffic stop on a GMC pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies said they believed the driver, 26-year-old […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged in armed carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed carjacking that took place on Saturday, May 14. Jackson police said the victim was walking to his 2007 Toyota Avalon on Sykes Road when three men threated him with guns for the car keys. Investigators said Serjalmist Dewayne Boyd was charged with […]
JACKSON, MS
Daily Leader

Jail docket: Brookhaven man arrested for DUI 2nd

Lebyron James, 12/27/1979, 1369 N Hwy. 51 — arrested on indictment, parole violation, by Mississippi Department of Corrections. James Willis, 12/15/1978, 15067 Hwy. 16 E, Amite, Louisiana — arrested on parole violation, by MDOC. Dontrell Banks, 04/13/1988, 800 Magee Drive No. 324 — arrested for DUI second, driving...
BROOKHAVEN, MS

