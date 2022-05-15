Hawaii’s Kolten Wong plays in 1000th career MLB game

Kamehameha-Hawaii alum and former University of Hawaii star Kolten Wong played in his 1000th career Major League Baseball game on Sunday.

Wong, currently with the Milwaukee Brewers, is just the fourth Hawaii-born MLB player to accomplish the feat, joining Mike Lum, Shane Victorino and Kurt Suzuki in the exclusive fraternity.

On Sunday, Wong went 2-for-2 with two runs, an RBI and three walks with a home run, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances to raise his season batting average to .257.

Wong has been hitting leadoff for the Brewers, who are currently 22-13 and the current leaders of the NL Central.

The 2022 season is Wong’s 10th in the MLB and second with the Brewers. Prior to Milwaukee, Wong played eight seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals, winning National League Gold Gloves honors at second base in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.