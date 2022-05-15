ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii’s Kolten Wong plays in 1000th career MLB game

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6bj8_0ff7l1G800

Kamehameha-Hawaii alum and former University of Hawaii star Kolten Wong played in his 1000th career Major League Baseball game on Sunday.

Wong, currently with the Milwaukee Brewers, is just the fourth Hawaii-born MLB player to accomplish the feat, joining Mike Lum, Shane Victorino and Kurt Suzuki in the exclusive fraternity.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Sunday, Wong went 2-for-2 with two runs, an RBI and three walks with a home run, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances to raise his season batting average to .257.

Wong has been hitting leadoff for the Brewers, who are currently 22-13 and the current leaders of the NL Central.

The 2022 season is Wong’s 10th in the MLB and second with the Brewers. Prior to Milwaukee, Wong played eight seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals, winning National League Gold Gloves honors at second base in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Longtime MLB Outfielder Officially Announces Retirement

Former MLB outfielder Gerardo Parra announced his retirement on Monday. Parra, who returned to the Washington Nationals last year after winning a World Series in 2019, said he's transitioning to a new role as a special assistant to general manager Mike Rizzo. "After giving my everything for 16 years as...
MLB
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Joins An MLB Legend In Rare League History

Albert Pujols had himself an interesting night on Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the San Francisco Giants, sending them out of town with a 15-6 rout. Pujols himself had two hits against the Giants on Sunday night, coming through when the Cardinals needed him most and helping provide a spark that led to Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina picking up win No. 203 as a battery to break the all-time record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees slugger reacts to constant boos and negative fan attention

Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Shane Victorino
Person
Mike Lum
Person
Kolten Wong
The Spun

Patriots Released Quarterback Monday: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have waived quarterback, D'Eriq King. The move was announced on Monday after the Patriots signed King directly after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. King was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
KHON2

Beware of IRS refund check theft in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a man was charged with multiple counts of forgery and attempted theft. The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said Calvin Militante was accused of forging checks on two separate occasions. In the first incident, the 44-year-old Honolulu man allegedly went to a local bank and attempted to cash an altered […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Officials identify teen who died with apparent gunshot wound in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 23, police opened a second-degree murder investigation after a 19-year-old man died with an apparent gunshot wound. The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed on Thursday that the victim is Suliasi Pakileata of Honolulu. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at around 7:45 p.m. and the patient was pronounced dead at the parking […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Hawaii#Major League Baseball#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Nl Central#The St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NESN

Jake Odorizzi Injury: Update On Pitcher After Scary Scene at Fenway Park

Injury was added to insult for the Houston Astros on Monday night at Fenway Park. The reigning American League champions suffered only their second loss in their last 14 games in the series opener against the Boston Red Sox. And in the process, the Astros saw one of their starting pitchers go down in frightening fashion.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Yankees struck gold with one underrated relief pitcher

The New York Yankees have one of the best bullpens in baseball, featuring youngsters like Michael King and Clarke Schmidt but also veterans who have contributed significantly to start the 2022 season. In fact, every Yankee relief pitcher with more than 10 innings pitched, aside from Jonathan Loáisiga, hosts an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy