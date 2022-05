It’s six months before the US men’s national team kicks off their World Cup campaign at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar with a Group B game against Wales, Scotland or Ukraine. With the at-times torturous Concacaf qualifying slog now in the rear-view mirror, here’s a run-down of where the US stands ahead of four fixtures next month, starting with the friendly visit of Morocco to Cincinnati on 1 June. A 27-man squad for the summer fixtures was named on Friday, with call-ups for the uncapped Joe Scally, Malik Tillman and Haji Wright and a return for Cameron Carter-Vickers.

