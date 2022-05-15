ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

America’s White Supremacist Murders of Black People

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Buffalo, New York Mayor Byron Brown called the massacre at a Buffalo supermarket an unimaginable nightmare, while Erie County Sheriff John Garcia framed the onslaught as pure evil. Put plainly, the deadly shooting by a white 18-year-old whose manifesto revealed his desire to cleanse the country of Black people...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
saobserver.com

‘…IT SHOULDN’T TAKE A WHITE SUPREMACIST TO SHOOT UP OUR COMMUNITY FOR PEOPLE TO CARE…’

White Supremacist Plans, Re-hearses, and Executes 10 Black people in Buffalo, NY Grocery Store. On Saturday, May 14th, 18-year-old Peyton Gendron opened fire in Tops supermarket in Buffalo New York killing ten and injuring three others. In hopes of “cleansing” the nation, 11 of the 13 victims are Black, two were white. The gunman drove 200 miles away from hometown of Conklin, N.Y. arriving in east Buffalo a day before to conduct “reconnaissance” on the grocery store, authorities said. Like San Antonio, the east side is the heart of the Black community in Buffalo and is still predominantly a black neighborhood. Marlene Brown, 58, resident of Buffalo and who lives blocks away from the grocery store for more than a decade said “We don’t want to be protected after the fact,” “We want to be protected like we matter,” and “without it taking a white supremacist shooting up our community.” She added, “Time and time again they’ve shown nobody cares about us here. It’s a pattern.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WKBW-TV

Addressing racist hate in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday's mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops was fueled by hatred, and unfortunately it goes beyond state lines. The Southern Poverty Law Center has tracked more than 700 hate groups in the United States last year. "That's not shocking," said Otis Primm. "I'm pretty...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Assembly Leader Pushing To Make Gun Makers Pay For Deadly Buffalo Shooting

If she can make it happen, gun manufacturers could be held financially responsible for deaths and injuries caused by their weapons in the Buffalo mass shooting. I had a chance to speak with NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes about the mass shooting that took place in Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo, used what NPR says is a Bushmaster XM-15, an AR-15-style rifle to gun down 10 people and injured 3 others. Police also allegedly found a second rifle and a shotgun in his vehicle.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

The threat of white supremacy in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Washington Examiner

Biden's Buffalo hypocrisy

Today, President Joe Biden proved me right. After the horrific tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, this past December, I claimed that had the victims been predominantly black instead of predominantly white, he would have visited the city. But since the Waukesha victims were white, Biden blew them off and made up an excuse not to visit. Yet with the horrific tragedy in Buffalo, New York, where the victims were mostly black, Biden miraculously has time and is visiting the city today. His pandering is absolutely repulsive.
BUFFALO, NY
floridianpress.com

State Rep. Eskamani Falls Flat on Buffalo Mass Shooting

Since the recent shooting committed by a white supremacist in Buffalo, New York in which the terrorist targeted an African American community, politicians flocked to the twitterverse to give their two cents. The Left or many in the anti-gun lobby (most of the time) blames lack of gun control for these instances.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bennie Thompson
spectrumlocalnews.com

After Buffalo shooting, Stefanik faces scrutiny for past Facebook posts

Social media posts by North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik are coming under new scrutiny after a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Last year, Stefanik shared posts that critics say peddled a racist conspiracy theory, which appeared in the gunman’s alleged manifesto. In the posts, Stefanik...
insidernj.com

Payne Infuriated by Racist Mass Murder in Buffalo

Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr. issued the following statement regarding the racist mass shooting May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. During that incident, 18-year-old Payton Gendron killed 10 people and injured at least three more during a domestic terrorist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY. Gendron staged the attack based on a conspiracy theory that minorities are systematically replacing white Americans and drove around 200 miles to target a predominantly African-American supermarket.
BUFFALO, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite his...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacy#White People#Hate Crime#The Civil Rights Movement
wrfalp.com

President Biden, First Lady to Visit Buffalo to Meet with Shooting Victims’ Families

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Buffalo today to meet with the families of victims of Saturday’s deadly shooting at a grocery store. WBFO reports the trip comes three days after a gunman opened fire in a Tops Friendly Market store in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, leaving 10 people dead. Following his arrest, the 18-year-old suspect told officials he was targeting the Black community.
BUFFALO, NY
psychologytoday.com

Buffalo: Angry, Bored, Frustrated, White Gun-Lover Murderers

Mass shootings, as demonstrated by the recent killings in Buffalo, must be discussed but do not have to be sanctified by respectful rhetoric. The murders are not about mental health but about guns, race, anti-Semitism, misogyny, ignorance, and social media. Shooters choose to express their dissatisfaction in the same way...
BUFFALO, NY
Reason.com

Why New York's 'Assault Weapon' Ban Didn't Stop the Buffalo Massacre

The suspect in the mass shooting that killed 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store on Saturday used a rifle that was widely described as an "assault weapon." With certain exceptions that don't apply here, that category of firearms is illegal in New York. Yet The New York Times reports that the shooter legally bought the rifle from a gun dealer in Endicott, New York. How is that possible?
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism

Comments / 0

Community Policy