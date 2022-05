After another below-par season, one of the biggest questions Manchester United will have to answer this season surround the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. In his first season back at the club, Ronaldo has been somewhat of a divisive figure. On one hand his goal return has been typically impressive, as he’s tallied 24 times in all competitions to easily top United’s scoring charts. However, there have been questions about Ronaldo’s work-rate and defensive contributions, and his presence has, of course, not led to any notable success on the pitch. The 37-year-old has a contract through next season and, in an interview with De...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO