Rivals 3 Heat 5: Jacob’s Magic Little Day

“It was one of those magic days Raglan sees a few times per year,” said Surfline New Zealand editor/photographer Jereme Aubertin. “A decent, lined up, long period swell offering plenty of stacked, well overhead sets on the outside points. This combined with relatively calm winds made for a stellar, one day only affair. The swell itself started promising gold about five days out so unfortunately it wasn’t able to sneak under the radar, though these things never really do. As you’d imagine work was certainly thrown on the backburner last Friday for anyone in striking distance of the fabled, cobblestone stretch. Numbers in the water were high but so were the frequency of sets and they carried plenty of energy. Everyone got their fill of epic waves, no one escaped a drubbing through the inside and those least fortunate met an untimely wrestle with bare rocks. When waves start to fill the entire point you know it’s a good day in Raglan.”

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO