Texas State

Texas Sea Grant offers fishing tourney weighmaster training

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 3 days ago
The explosive growth of fishing tournaments across Texas has prompted Texas Sea Grant to host a revised online special weighmaster training program for people desiring to referee the events.

Weighmasters are a crucial component to the tournaments, helping identify fish species, taking weights and measurements, and making sure the rules are followed.

And trained weighmasters are in high demand.

“It seems like these days there’s a fishing tournament every weekend,” said Tony Reisinger, Cameron County marine extension agent, Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent and Texas Sea Grant agent.

Texas Sea Grant’s revitalized training program is an online course that consists of a combination of lectures, practical experience and a final exam.

The course will take place online via Zoom on May 23 and May 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. CST. Attendance on both dates is mandatory to pass the course.

The course costs $75 per attendee, although scholarships may be available for those unable to afford the registration fee. Students and veterans will receive a discount.

Texas Sea Grant officials say a fishing background isn’t necessary to complete the weighmaster program.

The weighmaster program was instituted in the 1980s in partnership with the Tournament Directors Foundation of Texas. Marine extension agents would organize workshops and conduct training sessions in the counties where they were posted.

The new weighmaster training program will use materials developed by experts at Texas Sea Grant and Texas A&M University.

Upon completion of the new training program, attendees will receive:

>> A certificate of completion stating they received the required training on the weighmaster’s role, fish identification, fish freshness, the weigh-in process, and other relevant topics;

>> Supplies for working fishing tournaments such as protective gloves and a tape measure;

>> A logbook to keep a record of each tournament they assist at;

>> Several printed and electronic Gulf of Mexico fish and shark identification guides, including copies of Saltwater Fishes of Texas fish identification guide;

>> Copies of all training materials

Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

