The Washington Nationals could be on the market. And the former CEO of the Boston Red Sox would be interested. The New York Daily News’ Bill Madden reports he’s “Hearing that former Orioles, Padres and Red Sox CEO Larry Lucchino is quietly putting together a group to hopefully buy the Nationals if and when the Lerner family decides to put the team up for sale.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO