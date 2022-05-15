ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Flower Moon

By 4 min read
creators.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). The Latin phrase "amor fati" — "love of fate" — describes how you're living. You'll not only accept what comes but you'll quickly find what's beautiful and favorable about it. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In most cases, perfectionism isn't realistic, necessary, useful or...

www.creators.com

Comments / 3

Related
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For May 2022

Aries – During Mercury retrograde, which starts on May 10, you are going to be extra talkative. This might cause you to make new friends or annoy old ones, but either way, you’re going to have a thriving social life. Then, when Gemini season starts on May 20, you’re going to have a burst in creative energy. You’re going to come up with plenty of new ideas to pursue and dreams to tackle. You’re going to be keeping yourself busy the whole month through.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 5/18/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Neptune can do some serious damage to your hard-as-nails reputation when it conjoins Mars. This combination of cosmic energies makes you sensitive, dreamy, and worse – weepy. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): People aren't being misleading, however they are being misled. You'll...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your May Horoscope Says You’re Taking On A New Responsibility

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself, because this month is gonna be a doozy, Aquarius. After all, your Aquarius May 2022 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity to create change in your life. However, as the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, you may feel somewhat tied down, as if you don’t know how to make your loved ones happy. This uncertainty is encouraging you to break away from meddlesome traditions and start writing your own! Although Mercury retrograde begins on May 10, this retrograde doesn’t have to be a negative experience. After all,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eclipse#Big Gold Brick#Latin#Taurus#Gemini#Leo
Q92

Weekly Horoscopes are IN! Brace Yourself For This Week

Kathrine from Two-Spirit Tarot visited with us this week and offered some guidance for everyone's horoscope. Find your sign to help give you some guidance throughout the week of April 18. Needing more guidance? Reach out to Kathrine HERE for spiritual sessions, past life charka healing, and so much more!
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Here’s How Each Zodiac Sign Apologizes for a Wrongdoing, According to Astrologers

The way you decide to reconcile a fault or say “I’m sorry” could look entirely different from the way someone else might do the same (with both responses being totally valid). While the specifics of any apology will likely depend at least in part on the circumstances, it’s also bound to reflect certain elements of the apologizer’s personality—like the ways in which they prefer to handle conflict or communicate more generally. Because astrology sheds light on these same patterns, people of different zodiac signs often apologize in particular ways based on their sign’s general vibe.
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
NJ.com

Today’s daily horoscope for May 18, 2022

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While nothing in life is free, sometimes (in the moments before you realize what currency you’re paying in) life feels free, which can be its own kind of youthful thrill. GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You may have a playful approach to life, but your good...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Meditation
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your May Horoscope Is Here & You’re Experiencing Déjà Vu

Click here to read the full article. As this month begins, you may be focusing in on a groundbreaking epiphany, Gemini. After all, your Gemini May 2022 horoscope begins with an introspective journey that really takes off on May 5. As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus, you may feel surprised by what you find when you look deep inside your psyche. In fact, you may have moments of clarity that shift your sense of self and urge you to focus on something deeper. However, don’t expect a simple answer to your questions. On May 10, Mercury—your ruling planet—will...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your May Horoscope Is Supercharged With Momentum

The springtime will typically bring back-to-back shifts, as the outer planets begin their annual retrograde transits around the same time each year, but there’s much more to your May 2022 horoscope. For instance, after April’s solar eclipse in Taurus, the blooming month of May begins with Venus (a key player in the upcoming months, fueling the North Node in Taurus) debuting in Aries on May 2, which adds a rush of adrenaline to everything from our love language to our seduction style, especially when considering the red-hot passion stemming from Aries' cardinal fire.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Only 4 Zodiac Signs Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief During This Week’s Red Moon

Eclipses can definitely be a bit intimidating. The textbook definition of an eclipse is the obscuring of light from one celestial body to another, which doesn’t help relieve some of the stigma around this rare lunation. But I’m here to offer a friendly reminder: Eclipses are nothing to be afraid of. You’ve lived through dozens of them so far, and will continue to do so. Additionally, the sign the eclipse falls in determines how much each zodiac sign will be affected by this powerful lunation, and the good thing is that some signs won’t feel its effects as much as others. So if you’re a mutable sign (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces), congratulations, because the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse will affect you least. (Considering these were the zodiac signs most affected by the eclipses in 2020 and 2021, things are really looking up.)
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

The Zodiac Signs That Can Fight (And Will!)

Zodiac signs that can fight have a big bearing on a person. For instance, when a person is angry, they frequently express themselves in a manner that they would never have done otherwise:. Some people can maintain their composure and steer clear of situations, while others have a much harder...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Libra—Your May Horoscope Says Open Your Heart To Intimacy

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re learning just how deep your river runs. After all, your Libra May 2022 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity to dive into your soul and embrace the love you have to give. As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, you may feel more willing to open your heart to something that scares you. However, you might also feel that it’s necessary to exert your boundaries, because they’ve been infringed upon for far too long. Either way, you might feel somewhat lost as you take your first...
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Horoscope: Lucky colors for each Astrological sign

Color me lucky USA TODAY Network What colors are the lucky ones for the Zodiac sign you were born under? Glad you asked because Tarot.com delivers the answers.Aries Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK RedTaurus USA TODAY Network GreenGemini Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports YellowCancer Christine Peterson/Telegram & Gazette White and silverLeo Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen GoldVirgo USAT Green and brownLibra USAT Pink and blueScorpio USAT BlackSagitarrius USAT PurpleCapricorn Felix K'stle/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Brown and grayAquarius USAT BluePisces USAT Light green11
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy