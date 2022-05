BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be shorthanded when they tip off the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Not only will Marcus Smart miss Game 1 with a foot injury, but Al Horford has also been ruled out due to Health & Safety Protocols. That leaves the Celtics without two starters on Tuesday night, and is going to make stealing the first game of the series in Miami extremely difficult for Boston. Smart’s absence should come as no surprise, as he was listed as questionable on Monday after he suffered a right mid-foot sprain during Boston’s Game...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO