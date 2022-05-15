ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Isle, NC

Owner of boat that washed ashore in Emerald Isle found dead

By Brandon Tester, Claire Curry
 3 days ago

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard.

Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing after 3 p.m. Friday. The boat, described as a 16-foot white center console bay boat, was found by an eyewitness running in circles in the water close to the shore.

The Coast Guard, NC Wildlife Resources Commission and other Carteret County emergency personnel conducted a search and found the body of the man, who has not yet been identified, shortly after.

Family members said the man had gone out fishing alone.

