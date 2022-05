Severe Weather Statement issued for Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Payne; Woods; Woodward SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 242 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA KINGFISHER LINCOLN LOGAN PAYNE IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA GARFIELD GRANT KAY NOBLE IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA BLAINE DEWEY ELLIS HARPER MAJOR WOODS WOODWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALVA, ARNETT, BLACKWELL, BUFFALO, CARMEN, CHANDLER, CHEROKEE, DAVENPORT, ENID, FAIRVIEW, FARGO, GAGE, GEARY, GUTHRIE, HELENA, HENNESSEY, KINGFISHER, LAMONT, LAVERNE, LEEDEY, MEDFORD, MEEKER, OKARCHE, OKEENE, PERRY, PONCA CITY, POND CREEK, PRAGUE, SEILING, SHATTUCK, STILLWATER, STROUD, TALOGA, VICI, WAKITA, WATONGA, WELLSTON, AND WOODWARD.

ALFALFA COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO