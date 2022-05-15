Sunny and seasonable start to the week

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tickets to next week’s boys state track meet were punched on Wednesday night as sectionals kicked off around the state. At the 2A Metamora meet, Limestone took home a team sectional title. Reece Dusek won the 400 for the Rockets while Sam Morse won the long jump. Wilson Georges dominated the 1600, running a 4:09.47, good for a PR and the Limestone school record. He was also a part of the Rockets’ winning team in the 4x400 relay, a win that secured Limestone’s sectional win by one point over Morton. Other winners on the day included IVC’s David Russell in the shot put (he also finished second in the discus), IVC’s Nolin Hullet in the 110 hurdles and Richwoods’ Skylar Giles in the 100 and 200.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO