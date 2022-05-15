ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Sunny and seasonable start to the week

By Devan Masciulli
hoiabc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Scattered showers have struggled to work through the viewing area as we are still too dry. Air should become more saturated closer to dinner time for a few showers to form, but overall, not a wash out by any means. Skies will begin to...

www.hoiabc.com

Related
hoiabc.com

Wet conditions Wednesday morning

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Get the rain gear ready! Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will pass through the region this morning. Wet conditions will be the main storyline for Wednesday as a system passes through the region. Expect steady showers through the morning drive into the late morning before rain chances begin to decrease. A few heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder are possible, otherwise; we’ll see steady showers.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Conditional severe weather risk possible on Friday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will remain quiet through tomorrow, but expect chances for showers and storms to return on Friday. However, some of the latest forecast data is suggesting that we have a couple of ways out of a potential severe weather scenario. Whether severe weather occurs or not, showers and storms will be possible Friday evening through Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Rain likely Wednesday morning, strong storms possible later this week

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will stay quiet through tomorrow, but multiple chances for showers and storms are on the way later this week. We’ll see mainly clear skies this evening and tonight. It’ll be comfortable tomorrow morning with lows in the mid 50s. Tomorrow...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Hometown Idol returns home before thousands of adoring fans

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Thousands of cheering fans welcomed home singer-songwriter Leah Marlene on Tuesday after the young woman from Normal advanced to the Top 3 of the American Idol competition. A hometown concert by Leah capped off an evening in Uptown Normal that featured a parade and...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Normal Police: Leah Marlene’s homecoming ‘safe, fun, and enjoyable’

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Law enforcement officials came from as far as Peoria to help Normal Police ensure everyone had a safe celebration for Leah Marlene’s welcome home on Tuesday evening. Now, Normal Police are thanking everyone for their help after more than 10,000 adoring fans greeted...
NORMAL, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Hundreds gather for Leah Marlene’s hometown concert

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal was flooded in a sea of yellow for Leah Marlene’s big welcome home parade and concert Tuesday. “I’m just excited for Leah, I’m happy for her and she’s accomplished so much and I’m happy for the town. It’s brought the town together, Bloomington and Normal and we are just […]
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

North Valley home total loss after accidental fire

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A home in the North Valley has been deemed a total loss after an accidental fire early Wednesday morning. Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman says crews arrived in the 500 block of Spitznagle Avenue in Peoria to find a two-story house with fire engulfing the entire first floor.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Public Works employees rescue ducklings from storm sewer

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Members of Peoria Public Works were heroes to some ducklings that found their way to the bottom of a storm sewer near the Peoria Riverfront. After receiving notice of the trapped ducklings, Public Works acted quickly. One of the workers dropped down into the sewer, and began carefully scooping the ducklings into a bucket.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

CWLP responding to power outage in Springfield

UPDATE – 5/17/22 5:30PM – Power was restored. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 5PM — CWLP are responding to a power outage affecting people in the Parkway Pointe area, near Veterans Pkwy and Lindbergh Blvd. Crews will work to isolate the outage down and will be replacing equipment to restore power. Officials said traffic lights may […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wbwn.com

Green Gables Night at Epiphany Farms

Come out and show your support for the staff and family of Green Gables on Wednesday, May 25th from 4-9pm at Epiphany Farms Restaurant in Bloomington!. Epiphany Farms Chefs and Green Gables Cooks are grilling “upscale Green Gables Smash Burgers” with a portion of the proceeds going to the staff of the Green Gables after the recent fire that destroyed the Lake Bloomington iconic restaurant.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Demolition on Peoria ethanol plant could start this weekend

PEORIA (WEEK) - As the fight to put out a fire at BioUrja Renewables in Peoria continues, the Illinois EPA has joined the investigation. The Peoria ethanol plant has been on fire for one week. According to a press release from Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, foam mitigations started Tuesday...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

High School Sports 5-18

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tickets to next week’s boys state track meet were punched on Wednesday night as sectionals kicked off around the state. At the 2A Metamora meet, Limestone took home a team sectional title. Reece Dusek won the 400 for the Rockets while Sam Morse won the long jump. Wilson Georges dominated the 1600, running a 4:09.47, good for a PR and the Limestone school record. He was also a part of the Rockets’ winning team in the 4x400 relay, a win that secured Limestone’s sectional win by one point over Morton. Other winners on the day included IVC’s David Russell in the shot put (he also finished second in the discus), IVC’s Nolin Hullet in the 110 hurdles and Richwoods’ Skylar Giles in the 100 and 200.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria home to be demolished after early morning fire

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A Peoria home will be demolished Wednesday after an early morning fire. Peoria Firefighters responded to Sptiznagle Avenue and North East Madison Avenue just before 2:40 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a two-story home with the entire first floor engulfed in flames. Crews...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Ground-breaking for new park on the south end

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Out with the old and in with the new - three abandoned homes were knocked down on Peoria’s south end with a promise of a new park on Tuesday. “A place of peace, a place to have green space, a place for people...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Picker’s Market opens for season

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Picker’s Flea market in Normal opened up for the season on Saturday. Market runner and owner of 316 Antiques Don McKinley said thousands came out to shop for unique antiques. Dozens of vendors set up tables selling clothes, toys, signs, and custom...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington-Normal community prepares for Leah Marlene’s hometown concert

BLOOMINGTON NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An endless amount of support filled the streets, businesses, and schools in Bloomington-Normal, Monday. “I was comparing it to the enthusiasm of a sports team, it has brought everyone together,” said Garlic Press co-owner, Sarah McManus. It’s for the “American Idol” finalist, Leah...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

