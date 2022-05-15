ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Photo gallery: Mama's Day feeds guests to help feed people with critical illnesses

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzYNi_0ff7fWw400

Mama’s Day, featuring bites from more than 20 San Diego restaurants, catering companies and hotels to raise funds for Mama's Kitchen's mission to deliver free meals to people with critical illnesses, returned May 6 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.

Mama’s Day, now in its 31st year, is traditionally held the Friday before Mother’s Day for more than 300 guests. This year’s event also featured curated libations including wine, cocktails, beer and specialty beverages, plus live music and other entertainment, lawn games, presentations and an opportunity drawing.

Emmy Award-winning chef, author, YouTube personality and restaurateur Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien returned as culinary host and provided a special presentation for VIP guests.

Mama's Kitchen said an anonymous donor offered to match all funds raised through this year's Mama's Day up to $500,000.

For more information about Mama's Kitchen or to donate, visit mamaskitchen.org .

— La Jolla Light staff

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
localemagazine.com

9 Decadent Brunch Dishes in San Diego You Have to See (and Eat) to Believe

Brunch isn’t a meal—it’s a lifestyle. It’s weekly catch-up with the girls, extravagant bloody marys, bottomless mimosas and an excuse to wear that trendy wide-brim hat. But if you’re ready to take your brunch game to the next level, take a look at this list of buzzy brunch spots serving up wild, larger-than-life dishes. Eggs Benedict, who? We’re talking sandwiches in cocktails, gold-speckled burger buns, rainbow cappuccinos and more. These nine Insta-worthy dishes are the perfect thing to shake up your routine with your brunch squad. So break out those sunhats and make your weekend reservations ASAP! Best Brunch San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Team Behind Michelin-Starred Jeune et Jolie Developing Duo of New Restaurants for Carlsbad

The powerhouse partnership behind Jeune et Jolie, one of just three San Diego area restaurants to earn a coveted star in the 2021 Michelin Guide California, is doubling down in Carlsbad where they are opening two brand new establishments that will offer distinctly different modes of dining while adhering to the group’s style, which melds old world techniques with coastal SoCal sensibilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
KPBS

San Diego Original Black Panther Party gives out baby formula

The San Diego Original Black Panther Party for Community Empowerment has been hosting a food distribution event in front of the Clementine McDuff Elks Lodge for quite some time now. But recently, they added something new — baby formula. “We put out a call to get people to donate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla

Home of the Week - 6848 Country Club Dr, La Jolla

5 BR | 5 Full BA | 2 Half BA | 6.260 Sq.Ft. Boasting sweeping panoramic views of the ocean, lush greenery of the La Jolla Country Club. golf-course, and vast open sky, this breathtaking residence was designed by award-winning architect Jim Galvin. With its soaring ceilings and grand windows, this custom built Classic-Contemporary home offers amazing sunset views from almost every room. The home is designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining through its vanishing doors, a gourmet kitchen and separate pantry, three-zoned heating and air conditioning, a separate game room opening to the pool, spa and barbecue area, guest suite, library, and en-suite assistant room. An additional office nook upstairs offers an eagle’s nest view featuring its own private deck.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
sunset.com

San Diego’s Coolest Oyster Experience Is in the Most Unexpected Place

Anyone who’s been to the North County region of San Diego has, at one time or another, gazed upon the Encina Power Station. The plant’s towering grey smoke stack, a gas- and oil-fueled electricity generator that first went operational in 1954, offered tourists and locals alike a visual aberration in an environment comprising the historic Highway 101, oceanfront homes, and adjacent coastline. At least, that was until it was decommissioned and dismantled in 2021. Few who laid eyes on the gloomy stack over the years, however, were aware of the hidden gem immediately next door.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Waiting for Food Recycling to Begin in Chula Vista

Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Eater

San Diego’s Largest Urban Winery Is Leaving Little Italy for Liberty Station

Five years after landing in Little Italy, Carruth Cellars is winding down its tasting room and wine garden. The 16-year-old winery, which is San Diego’s largest urban winery, had been in negotiations to extend its existing lease but was not able to come to an agreement with the property’s landlord. The Kettner Street location is now scheduled to close on Sunday, June 12 after a weekend of farewell events.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Cooking#Charity#Mama S Kitchen
localemagazine.com

Shhh! 9 San Diego Speakeasies and How to Get In

From Tucked-Away Tiki Bars to Chinese Medicine-themed Watering Holes, These Hidden Haunts Are Sure to Wet your Whistle. Hyped up bars and nightclubs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea—or should we say, glass of whiskey. Some night owls prefer to fly a bit more under the radar, and fortunately for them, San Diego’s happening nightlife scene is home to several hidden bars with inventive themes and cocktails. These speakeasies can be found tucked away within popular restaurants through unassuming doors. The term speakeasy was coined based on the idea of “speaking easy” about the illegal underground bars that existed during the Prohibition Era, and though alcohol is (legally) flowing these days, the sentiment remains. Find your way in, but keep it low-key at these perfectly embellished San Diego speakeasies. Best Speakeasies San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Vista Movies in the Park Return for Another Summer

The FREE Movies in the Park series is hosted in the summer by the City of Vista and the County of San Diego. Come watch some of your favorite films under the stars on a large screen in Vista! Throw your favorite blanket or chair down and just relax in the city park. As soon as the sun goes down, we’ll roll the movie. The selections are based on the top results from the Movies in the Park public survey.
VISTA, CA
walls102.com

Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — A baby giraffe was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park with an unusual disorder that caused her front limb to bend the wrong way. But as of this week, she can run along like the other giraffes after safari park staff reached out to experts in orthotics at the Hanger Clinic. Ara Mirzaian was part of a team that helped design braces for the giraffe that corrected the problem. The case is the latest example of zoos turning to medical experts who treat humans to aid ailing animals. Mirzaian hopes to hang up a picture of the baby giraffe in her patterned brace so the kids he treats will be inspired to wear theirs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Top 9 Hikes for First Dates in San Diego

Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Coast News

County Fair to have daily 50K attendance limit, new parking options

DEL MAR — With less than three weeks remaining until the start of the 2022 San Diego County Fair, the 22nd District Agricultural Association is encouraging residents to buy admissions and parking tickets online ahead of time in anticipation of sellout days and new attendance limits. The nation’s largest...
DEL MAR, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego Zen Center – unlikely refuge

What is the sound of two bald women brushing their hair?. The Los Angeles Zen Center had become the scene of heavy drinking and sexual permissiveness that had gotten out of hand, despite the fact that the roshi Maezumi was married (to an American woman) and was the father of three young children. Turmoil began to drive residents away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Can’t shake feeling something’s wrong

I don’t know what worries me the most. The fact that I haven’t felt most of the earthquakes in Southern California or that they are getting more frequent. How could I not feel the 3.0 quake Friday in Valley Center? And on May 4, California had nine quakes of magnitude 2.0 or above. There were also 108 quakes below magnitude 2.0. It just never seems to stop.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy