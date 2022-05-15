Photo gallery: Mama's Day feeds guests to help feed people with critical illnesses

Mama’s Day, featuring bites from more than 20 San Diego restaurants, catering companies and hotels to raise funds for Mama's Kitchen's mission to deliver free meals to people with critical illnesses, returned May 6 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.

Mama’s Day, now in its 31st year, is traditionally held the Friday before Mother’s Day for more than 300 guests. This year’s event also featured curated libations including wine, cocktails, beer and specialty beverages, plus live music and other entertainment, lawn games, presentations and an opportunity drawing.

Emmy Award-winning chef, author, YouTube personality and restaurateur Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien returned as culinary host and provided a special presentation for VIP guests.

Mama's Kitchen said an anonymous donor offered to match all funds raised through this year's Mama's Day up to $500,000.

For more information about Mama's Kitchen or to donate, visit mamaskitchen.org .

— La Jolla Light staff ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .