Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness continues to lead at the box office but has a massive drop off in second weekend

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness experienced the biggest domestic opening of 2022, and continues to be the number one movie at the box office.

But despite its success, the feature sustained a sharp decline, and ranks among the biggest second weekend box office drops in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film earned $61 million from 4,534 North American theaters, with ticket sales dramatically plunging 67% from its opening weekend, according to Variety.

Big numbers: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness experienced the biggest domestic opening of 2022, and continues to be the number one movie at the domestic box office

The sharp drop off is steeper in comparison to other recent Marvel films, such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which declined by 52% in its second weekend, or Eternals, which saw a 61% decline.

All in all, the feature, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, 45, and Charlize Theron, 46, still earned a staggering $291 million total thus far in North America, and had the 11th biggest opening weekend in history with $187 million.

It also earned $688.1 million globally, which means it outdid the original Doctor Strange — which ended its theatrical run in 2016 with $232 million domestically and $677 million globally — in just two weeks.

Decline: But despite its success, the feature sustained a sharp decline in its total second weekend numbers; Pictured Benedict Cumberbatch, 45, and Charlize Theron, 46

The movie was centered on the superhero of the same name and followed him as he dealt with complications arising from casting a forbidden spell that opened a gateway to the multiverse.

In addition to Cumberbatch, the movie starred performers such as Elizabeth Olsen, 33, Chiwetel Ejiofor, 44, and Benedict Wong, 50.

Meanwhile Universal’s remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter opened to disappointing numbers, with $3.8 million from 2,412 screens, coming in fourth in its opening weekend.

Drop off: The film earned $61 million from 4,534 North American theaters, with ticket sales dramatically plunging 67% from its opening weekend, according to Variety 

The film, produced by Blumhouse, is also available to stream on Peacock.

Directed by Keith Thomas and starring High School Musical's Zac Efron, 34, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong, 12, the film is about a girl with mysterious pyrokinetic powers.

The feature did no better overseas, earning just $2 million from 40 international markets, for a total of $5.9 million worldwide.

Disappointing: Universal's remake of Stephen King's Firestarter opened to disappointing numbers, with $3.8 million; Pictured Zac Efron, 34, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong, 12

In comparison, the original Drew Barrymore 1984 film, grossed $4.7 million (without adjusting for inflation) from fewer theaters.

The animated heist comedy The Bad Guys came in at a second spot with $6.9 million domestically in its fourth weekend (and $165 million worldwide), while Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 took the third place making $4.5 million in its sixth weekend (and $175 million in North America).

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once snagged the fifth spot, in its eighth weekend, making $3.3 million, for a total of $47.1 million.

Doesn't compare: In comparison, the original Drew Barrymore 1984 film, grossed $4.7 million (without adjusting for inflation) from fewer theaters; A still of Efron from Firestarter

