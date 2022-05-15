ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycle for Survival returns in NYC to raise funds for cancer research

By Anthony DiLorenzo
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hundreds of cancer survivors are peddling into spring for the 16th annual Cycle of Survival.

They headed to Hudson Yards in new York City and over a dozen other locations nationwide to raise money for cancer research. Hundreds of millions have been raised for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Center.

One of the attendees, Abby Wood, was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma as a college student. After six months of treatment, she was in remission, but she was left unable to carry a child. A surrogate stepped in and helped her realize her dream.

Wood cycled on Saturday for her miracle baby and in memory of her mother, who lost a fight with cancer. Abby’s Army is among the many teams that have already raised more than $20 million for rare cancer research this year.

The event was virtual for two years for the pandemic, but it was back in person this year. Several more cycle events are happening over the next two weekends. New York is hosting another round of research rides this coming weekend at Wollman Rink. There are also virtual events.

