A new search was conducted over the weekend at the last known location of a Vernon Parish man who has been missing for two and a half years. Detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and its Narcotics Task Force partnered with members of the Community United Effort (CUE) Search & Rescue organization based out of Wilmington, N.C., to conduct an extensive search of an area in Sandy Hills that is believed to be the last known whereabouts of Bradley Stracener.

VERNON PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO