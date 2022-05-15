ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Recasting The Wizard of Oz In The 2020s

By Jay Carter Taylor
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wizard of Oz is a 1939 musical film adapted from L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It was nominated for six Academy Awards and won for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for its iconic tune Over The Rainbow, sung by the illustrious Judy...

collider.com

Comments / 6

ProAmerican
3d ago

Try using creativity and come up with an original storyline...leave the classics alone...

Reply
12
Jay Suarky
3d ago

I can only imagine how woke Hollywood will destroy it. Didn't they just learned it's lesson from Spielberg's remake of Westside Story?

Reply
3
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
The Independent

Meg Ryan fans in disbelief as she announces movie comeback after 7 years with Christmas romcom

Meg Ryan fans have been left excited after the actor announced her movie comeback.The star of films including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail is returning to not only star in but to direct a new romantic comedy.She will appear in the film, titled What Happens Later, alongside X-Files star David Duchovny, and, according to Variety, it will put an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre.Ryan announced the project by sharing a picture of the poster on her Instagram page. She captioned it: “HERE WE GO.”It will be her first film since 2015’s...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Variety

Eva Mendes on Ending Her Near 10-Year Acting Break: ‘I Won’t Do Violence’ or ‘Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014’s directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on “The View” and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. “I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I mean, if it was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skyler Gisondo
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Zendaya
Person
L. Frank Baum
Person
Julian Dennison
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wizard Of Oz#2020s
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Hangs With ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Martin Short On Night Out: Photo

Selena Gomez stepped out looking chic on April 19, but what really stood out was her companion for the evening — her Only Murders in The Building costar Martin Short! The 29-year-old singer and actress was seen leaving hotspot Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica after a casual dinner with the 72-year-old comedy legend. In the photo, Selena looked sleek and put-together, pairing a simple black blazer, cuffs rolled to her elbows, with a pair of oversized, laid-back gray jeans. She accessorized with simple jewelry, strappy sandals, and a classic black handbag. Martin was equally chic in a blue-on-blue layered suit ensemble and black shoes. The two were both smiling and relaxed as they exited the restaurant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in May 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 1 (available May 27) Best Reason to Watch: Summer is the season for blockbusters, and “Stranger Things” is TV’s biggest blockbuster — at least, until HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings” premiere at summer’s end. Even with those gargantuan franchises in the offing, the Duffer Brothers aren’t giving up the title of TV’s top popcorn program without a fight. Season 4 is being split into two volumes, with four or five episodes premiering May 27 and the remaining entries debuting July 1....
TV SERIES
BGR.com

A shocking new serial killer docuseries just hit Netflix

There’s no shortage of content on Netflix for true-crime fans, who’ve enjoyed a wealth of new releases along these lines already in 2022. Everything from The Tinder Swindler to Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, to name just a few higher-profile examples. On Wednesday, meanwhile, Netflix added another such release to the pile. It’s Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy