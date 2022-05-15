ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Isle, NC

Body of NC boat owner found

By Claire Curry, Brandon Tester
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONUgq_0ff7b12s00

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard.

Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing after 3 p.m. Friday. The boat, described as a 16-foot white center console bay boat, was found by an eyewitness running in circles in the water close to the shore.

The Coast Guard, NC Wildlife Resources Commission and other Carteret County emergency personnel conducted a search and found the body of the man, who has not yet been identified, shortly after.

Family members said the man had gone out fishing alone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Traffic resumes after bomb threat closes part of Onslow County highway

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Part of a highway in Onslow County that was closed due to a suspicious package Wednesday morning has now been reopened. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Hwy. 258 between Pony Farm Road and Blue Creek Road was open to traffic again. No further information on the investigation […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Emerald Isle, NC
Carteret County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Carteret County, NC
Carteret County, NC
Sports
Emerald Isle, NC
Crime & Safety
ourstate.com

A Guide to Downtown Morehead City

Wherever Rodney Kemp goes, people tell him stories — about their families and ancestors, about their own lives growing up in Morehead City, about the town and its history. “If I go to Walmart, they’ll stop me in the aisles and say, ‘I need to tell you this story,’” Kemp says. “They’re all storytellers, but they won’t perform them. They just want to share them because they know I’ll tell them.”
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Massive hole left on KDH beach

(Town of Kill Devil Hills) The town of Kill Devil Hills posted this message and photo on its Facebook page on the morning of May 17. Why is our Ocean Rescue Supervisor standing in a large hole with a frustrated look on his face, you may ask? Because someone decided to dig a massive hole on our beach and leave it unattended. I guess we need to say it a little louder for the people in the back. Digging holes on the beach and leaving them unattended is extremely dangerous!!!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WITN

Wanted: Police looking for suspect in weekend shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department has released the name of a suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened Sunday at the 700 block of North Market Street around 9:15 p.m. That is where officers found Herman Branch on a sidewalk.
WASHINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coast Guard#White Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WITN

Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary

Andy Smith has won the 1st District GOP primary over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. 25 years unsolved: Killer on the loose, family demands justice. An Eastern Carolina family continues to mourn the loss of one of its members as investigators enter the 25th year of searching for her killer.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Sheriff accepting applications for multiple positions

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the best and brightest individuals who want to help their community, and who want to make a difference. Their webpage describes their open positions, stating, “A career with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office offers challenge, excitement,...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

Winterville police charge man in February crime spree

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe they’ve caught up with the person responsible for several break-ins. Winterville Police said that Steven Razor Jr. was arrested for the crime spree we’re told happened in a subdivision off Old Tar Road back in late February. At the time, police said...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Elections heat up in Eastern Carolina counties

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several local election races are drawing attention in Eastern North Carolina. Chris Thomas, Jacob Donnenwirth, John Yopp, and J.J. Zamora are the four candidates running for Onslow County sheriff. All the candidates are running as Republicans. Partisan primary races with more than two people running require...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

NewsChannel 12 Investigates: No sign of Rebuild NC relief for some ENC homeowners

NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina created a program after hurricanes Matthew and Florence to help people, whose homes were damaged or destroyed, rebuild. That program is Rebuild NC, funded by grants from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). But, NewsChannel 12 Investigates has learned some people who signed up for the program have faced years of delays, frustration and disappointment.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Camp Lejeune security upgrades will require phased Wilson gate closures

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) – The Wilson Gate will experience phased closures over the next three months for security upgrades beginning May 25 at 6:00 p.m. While additional sentries will be posted to accommodate increased traffic at the Holcomb Gate, drivers can expect delays during the following key construction dates at the Wilson Gate:
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy