Saint Paul, MN

Water Street in St. Paul to close beginning Monday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of St. Paul is closing Water Street beginning on Monday, in anticipation of rising waters on the Mississippi River. The closure will stretch from Highway 13 to Plato Boulevard. Several trails and other areas along the river have already been closed, including:. • Chestnut Plaza....

