Rock County, WI

HealthNet of Rock County smashes fundraising goal

 3 days ago

A local non-profit raises more than a million dollar more than it’s fundraising goal. HealthNet of Rock County’s Pairings that Please fundraiser...

City of Janesville awarded $24,000 HUD grant

A City of Janesville program that helps young adults transitioning out of foster care with rental assistance vouchers gets financial support from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Housing Services Director Kelly Bedessem says $24,247 will help 10 young people find an apartment. Bedessem says young adults face...
JANESVILLE, WI
The State of COVID in Dane County

Yesterday, 270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Dane County, with 47 people currently hospitalized from the virus. As we enter the third summer of the pandemic, as well as the county’s second month without a mask mandate, WORT producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Morgan Finke with Public Health Madison and Dane County to learn more about the current COVID situation.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Janesville hospital is nationally recognized

Named to the American College of Emergency Physicians 2021 Emergency Quality Network Honor Roll for the first time for excellence in stroke care is SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit Director Stacey Woodman says currently, the hospital has been working despite COVID constraints across the nation on health care. Woodman says St. Mary’s has continued process improvements related to stroke care for their patients in the community. She says it acknowledges the team’s work and their process improvement efforts related to caring for stroke patients. They learned of the award last week.
JANESVILLE, WI
Potential demolition of Nau-Ti-Gal is on hold

A proposed development at the site of the current Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant just outside of Madison’s far north side in Westport is on hold. LZ Ventures, a local development company, has proposed a redevelopment of 5360 Westport Road where the Nau-Ti-Gal currently sits and is temporarily closed for business. The development would demolish the Nau-Ti-Gal and construct a six-story high-rise apartment complex in its place.
MADISON, WI
BIA approval clears land in Beloit for Ho-Chunk Nation casino project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Bureau of Indian Affairs approved the placing of 33 acres of Beloit land into trust for the Ho-Chunk Nations casino project. The move allows for the building of the casino on a portion of the 70-plus acres purchased by the Ho-Chunk Nation for a casino, hotel, conference center, waterpark, and multiple restaurants. It is a project 30 years in the making.
BELOIT, WI
Wisconsin inmates learning new skills on dairy farm

WAUPUN, Wis. — Hundreds of inmates in the Wisconsin state prison system are learning new job skills as part of a program aimed at setting them up for success once they re-enter society. Don is an inmate at the John C. Burke Correctional Center in Waupun. He said he’s...
Dane County judge questions Zuckerbucks lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Whether Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life broke Wisconsin’s election laws in 2020 won’t be known until the Wisconsin Supreme Court decides what state law says about ballot drop boxes and outside election grants. Maybe. A Dane County judge on...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Planned Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit gets final approval

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — The Bureau of Indian Affairs has approved the Ho-Chunk Nation’s application for a casino in Beloit. The plan forwarded on Friday places 33 acres of land into trust for the project, which is expected to produce 3,000 construction jobs and 1,300 permanent jobs. The...
BELOIT, WI
“Lakefront Porch” project will give Madisonians a new spot to hangout downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A project in downtown Madison is aiming to turn an often-overlooked public space into something more welcoming. Crowley Station Community Garden is essentially a giant concrete slab owned by Madison Water Utility. The site sits near the intersection of Wilson Street and John Nolen Drive – prime real estate just off the capitol square. There are a few planters, wooden benches, and some old metal tables and chairs on the site. Other than that, the site sits pretty much empty.
MADISON, WI
Crystal: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for May 18

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Crystal. This black and orange beauty is 15 pounds of love and could benefit from losing a little weight in her new home. Like all cats at WHS, Crystal is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and her new owner will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.
RACINE, WI
Wisconsin dairy farm turns to solar panels to power operation

UNION GROVE, Wis. — As energy costs go up, the Mighty Grand Dairy in Kenosha County turned to solar panels to power its operations. The farm’s owner, Dave Daniels, recently dedicated a plot of land to bi-facial solar panels. This lets the farm continue collecting energy, whether it’s a cloudy or snowy day.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Masks recommended indoors in 7 Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 levels

Seven Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 community levels, meaning residents should again wear masks in public indoor settings regardless of whether they are vaccinated, health officials said Monday. The counties with high rates are Barron and Rusk in the northwestern part of the state; La Crosse County and neighboring Monroe...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services needs volunteer guardians

The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services seeks volunteer guardians for wards. Walworth County Volunteer Services Coordinator Colleen Lesniak says volunteer guardians are court-appointed and wards are people who aren’t able to make, maybe, good medical or financial decisions for themselves any more. Lesniak says volunteer guardians may help those who are in assisted living or in a nursing home, and are individuals who wards call if they don’t have family or friends to assist them. She says everybody needs somebody and that’s what volunteer guardians are to people who don’t have a somebody. The Walworth County website provides volunteer applications and contact information.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
The Municipality of Walworth County is notifying individuals impacted by privacy incident

The Municipality of Walworth County is notifying those who may have been impacted by a privacy incident. Walworth County’s Department of Health and Human Services Director Carlo Nevicosi says an unknown third party accessed a small number of Walworth County employees’ email accounts through a phishing email. Nevicosi says upon learning the situation, they started an internal investigation, containing the incident and secured the accounts to prevent further access before hiring a forensic security firm to help them. He says for part of the investigation, all emails in the compromised accounts were reviewed for personal information. They determined an account contained personal information of around 1200 different people. Information contained in email accounts varied by individual but was mostly limited to names, being the extent of information breached. These little bits of information were mainly people’s names. They don’t believe the third party’s motive was to access patients’ personal information, but think it was likely they were looking for access to financial systems. He says they’re not, at this point, aware of fraud or identity theft instances that resulted of this incident. They’re mailing letters as part of their notification process.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Republican redistricting put Fitzgerald brothers – who live 13 miles apart – in different congressional districts. Democrats put them back together again.

The Fitzgerald brothers are back in the same congressional district. It’s a subtle but potentially significant result of the fierce redistricting battle that wrapped in April with a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision giving the GOP significant political victories. The decision affects the political fortunes of two prominent Wisconsin Republicans...
WISCONSIN STATE

