Buffalo, NY

Buffalo pizza shop closes after terroristic threat to “shoot up Bocce’s like the Tops on Jefferson”

By Adam Duke
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after the shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, an alleged threat was made at the Bocce Pizza location on Delaware Avenue in the city.

According to Buffalo Police, Joseph Chowaniec, 52, called Bocce Pizza and threatened to “shoot up Bocce’s like the Tops on Jefferson,” while complaining about a pizza made earlier in the week. Bocce Pizza reportedly closed down the store early following the incident.

OAG: warns of sham charities amid Buffalo crisis

Chowaniec was charged with making a terroristic threat. News 4’s Dave Greber reported the man also made threats at Southern Tier Brewing Company on Scott Street in downtown Buffalo as well.

Before being charged, Buffalo Police found Chowaniac on a street corner and said no suspicious activity was observed at the time. Police described him as a white man holding a sign reading, “Uncle Sam dismantle white supremacy.”

Prior to the shooting at Tops Markets, the accused shooter detailed his plan in a white supremacist manifesto . Officials have not yet said whether the threat at Bocce Pizza appears to be racially motivated, despite Chowaniac reportedly referencing the Tops shooting.

Chowaniac was previously arrested in 2008 for impersonating an officer and robbing a victim in an SUV, according to a March 2008 report from the Buffalo News .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now on paid administrative leave. The allegation came from Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson. She called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and she pulled her cell phone out of her back pocket and called 911.
BUFFALO, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police: Threat Made At Sam’s Club + Walmart in Cheektowaga

If you live in the Cheektowaga area, you probably have already heard from your friends and neighbors that the Sam's Club on Union has closed early for the day. That is because of some threats. Sam's Club on Union is not the only business that was apparently threatened today. According...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Conklin Residents and Neighbors React Following Buffalo Mass Shooting

The Town of Conklin, with around 5,000 residents, found itself in the national spotlight over the weekend, following the news that the mass shooter who murdered 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, was one of their own. Eighteen year old Payton Gendron, a resident on Amber Hill Drive in Conklin, taken into custody, and his home, the site of an FBI investigation from Saturday night through Monday morning.
NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

'He was sitting outside'; Barbershop owner describes interaction with mass shooting suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At a place sacred to the Black community, it’s hard to imagine that steps away Saturday’s shooting could happen. "It's something that you never thought was going to happen here," said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Love Barbershop. "We were cutting hair, I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud 'pow pow pow.'"
BUFFALO, NY
NPR

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

NY correction officer suspended for ‘vile’ post on Buffalo mass shooting

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An officer working at the Attica Correctional Facility has been suspended without pay after making a “despicable” Facebook post about the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting. New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told News 4 it is seeking the termination of Gregory C. Foster II, who has just under […]
BUFFALO, NY
