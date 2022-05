HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are asking the public to help them catch a bank robber that has hit at least three Houston-area banks in the last eight months. The robberies began in the afternoon of Oct. 27, at a bank at the 8500 block of Main Street near NRG Stadium. The second bank the suspect hit was on Dec. 28 at the 2200 block of North Frazier Street in Conroe.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO