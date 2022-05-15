ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three people, two of them youths, are stabbed during a dispute in Citrus Heights

By Marcus D. Smith
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Three people were stabbed multiple times early Sunday in Citrus Heights and sent to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 4:30 a.m. involving two youths and one adult who suffered injuries, the Citrus Heights Police Department reported.

Police Chief Alex Turcotte said there was a dispute in the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard involving the youths, who are 16 and 17.

The incident remained under investigation, he said in the release.

“While this investigation is ongoing, (the) Citrus Heights Police Department has learned that this altercation occurred following what appears to have been an argument between parties,” Turcotte said. “Investigators are in the process of obtaining witness statements and collecting evidence.”

Officer are looking for a male suspect, about 6 feet tall. He is believed to be accompanied by a female who wears glasses.

A section of Auburn Boulevard at Greenback Lane, going eastbound, was closed as investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.

“I am very sad to hear this has happened,” Citrus Heights Mayor Porsche Middleton said. “I hope that the individuals involved who had to go to the hospital have a quick recovery and that the individuals involved are brought to justice.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information related to the investigation, are encouraged to call 916-727-5524 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) .

CBS Sacramento

Detectives Arrest 3 In Connection To 2 Recent Stockton Homicide Cases

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton made arrests in two separate homicide cases from earlier in the year on Monday. One of the homicide cases dates back to Feb. 11, 2022. In that incident, police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed along the 8000 block of N. El Dorado Street. Detectives have since identified 35-year-old Antonio Thomasson as a suspect. On Monday, Thomasson was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail. The other case only dates back to Sunday. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed near West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive that afternoon. Both Antonio Hoskins, 30, and Roverta Howard, 38, have been identified by detectives as people allegedly connected to the killing. Both were also arrested on Monday and have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Stockton Crime Stoppers continues to offer a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in unsolved homicide cases.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Suspected Armed Robbers Shot By Resident At Stockton Home; 1 Arrest Made

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple suspects were taken to the hospital and one was arrested after being shot during a possible robbery at a Stockton home early Tuesday morning, police say. According to Stockton police, officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 6700 block of Everest Avenue after a gunfight between six suspects and a man trying to protect his father, Salvador Cervantes. The son told authorities that he spotted the suspects outside of his parents’ home just before 5:45 a.m. as he was driving by. They appeared to be preparing to enter the home and rob the family. While armed with a...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

PD: 1 arrested on attempted Stockton home invasion robbery after shootout with son of homeowners

STOCKTON, Calif. — A gunbattle between the victim of an attempted home invasion and the three related gunmen led to the arrest of one of them, Stockton police said. A 23-year-old man was driving past his parents' home in the 6700 block of Everest Avenue around 5:40 a.m. when he spotted three men lying in wait to break into the home, the Stockton Police Department said.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

5-Month-Old Pitbull Stolen From Sacramento Woman

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is on today for the thief or thieves that stole a Sacramento woman’s pitbull puppy. The five-month-old puppy was stolen Friday night and the owner, Natalie Trejo, believes that whoever did it broke into her home through a window. “Pretty much came home and the house was broken into. The bedroom window you can tell was manhandled. I walked in and could tell the pup was gone.” Trejo says she knows the puppy was targeted because that was the only thing missing from her home. Since the dog was stolen, she has filed a police report, and police came by to dust for fingerprints.    
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

21-year-old arrested after fight turns deadly in Roseville, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was found dead in Roseville after a fight in the early hours of Monday morning, the Roseville Police Department said in a social media post. Officers responded to reports of an altercation around 3 a.m. near the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Police said in a Facebook post that a fight happened between two men. One man was pronounced dead at the scene another person left the area in a vehicle.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

Stolen vehicle, $800 in groceries recovered by Grass Valley police

Grass Valley police around 1 p.m. Tuesday recovered a vehicle near the 200 block of Dorsey Drive that had been reported stolen out of Chico, police said. The white minivan was first spotted by officers in the Glenbrook Basin when the vehicle passed a K-9 unit along the 200 block of Sutton Way, Sgt. Clint Bates said.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Merced bar shooting suspect arrested

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have arrested a Stockton gang member in connection to a shooting at a Merced bar, according to the Merced Police Department. On Feb. 26, around 12:13 a.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots fired inside the Hangar BBQ on Macready Drive in Merced. Officers say the bar was hosting […]
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Two Teens, Adult Stabbed After Argument In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Three people have been stabbed in Citrus Heights. On Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m., Citrus Heights police were called out to the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard on reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found two teens — ages 16 and 17 — and one adult all with multiple stab wounds. All three are being treated at the hospital for their injuries, according to a statement from the Citrus Heights Police Department. Through their investigation, police determined that the stabbing happened after an argument between two groups. Police say the suspect is at large. He’s described as...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

Stockton gang member busted in Merced shooting, police say

MERCED, Calif. — A Stockton gang member was arrested after he allegedly fired at the ceiling of a restaurant during a fight, Merced Police Department said. The shooting happened just after midnight on February 26 at the Hanger BBQ in Merced. Police said no bystanders were hit by gunfire during the incident.
MERCED, CA
