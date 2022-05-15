Three people, two of them youths, are stabbed during a dispute in Citrus Heights

Three people were stabbed multiple times early Sunday in Citrus Heights and sent to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 4:30 a.m. involving two youths and one adult who suffered injuries, the Citrus Heights Police Department reported.

Police Chief Alex Turcotte said there was a dispute in the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard involving the youths, who are 16 and 17.

The incident remained under investigation, he said in the release.

“While this investigation is ongoing, (the) Citrus Heights Police Department has learned that this altercation occurred following what appears to have been an argument between parties,” Turcotte said. “Investigators are in the process of obtaining witness statements and collecting evidence.”

Officer are looking for a male suspect, about 6 feet tall. He is believed to be accompanied by a female who wears glasses.

A section of Auburn Boulevard at Greenback Lane, going eastbound, was closed as investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.

“I am very sad to hear this has happened,” Citrus Heights Mayor Porsche Middleton said. “I hope that the individuals involved who had to go to the hospital have a quick recovery and that the individuals involved are brought to justice.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information related to the investigation, are encouraged to call 916-727-5524 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) .