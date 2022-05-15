Warren JFK grad posts top 25 finish at the Byron Nelson
MCKINNEY, Texas (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak posted another top 25 finish this PGA Tour season as he shot a final round 69 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Kokrak finished the tournament at 18-under in a tie for 17th.
The former Eagle posted rounds of 68, 65, 68, 69.
It is his 4th top 25 finish of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season.
In Kokrak’s final round, he posted five birdies with two bogeys.
