ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren JFK grad posts top 25 finish at the Byron Nelson

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2fVK_0ff7ZNNL00

MCKINNEY, Texas (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak posted another top 25 finish this PGA Tour season as he shot a final round 69 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Kokrak finished the tournament at 18-under in a tie for 17th.

Fitch freshman named Player of the Year as AAC announces softball awards

The former Eagle posted rounds of 68, 65, 68, 69.

It is his 4th top 25 finish of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season.

In Kokrak’s final round, he posted five birdies with two bogeys.

K.H. Lee captured the win on Sunday with a final round 63, 26-under for the tournament.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Warren, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Warren, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Aac#Eagle
WFMJ.com

Hubbard has new girls basketball coach

There's a new leader for the Hubbard girls basketball program. Richard Marshall, who's helped with programs in Pennsylvania takes over the Eagles. He was approved at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting. Marshall takes over for Scott Slovesko who was suspended in January for allegedly having incorrect players shoot free throws.
HUBBARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football HQ

ESPN College GameDay announces Week 1 destination

ESPN College GameDay is hitting the road for the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season to take in one of the biggest games of the year. The network announced it will be in Columbus on Sept. 3 ahead of the kickoff between Notre Dame and Ohio State live from the Horseshoe. The pits two ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy