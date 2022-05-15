ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Camping trailer accident causes backup on I-15

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEkZr_0ff7ZMUc00

DRAPER, Utah — A camping trailer being hauled by an SUV on northbound I-15 rolled onto its side near Draper Sunday afternoon.

A Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson said the crash resulted in only minor injuries.

READ: Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-15 near Centerville

The trailer and vehicle blocked multiple lanes, causing a "bottleneck"-like traffic backup between Draper and Lehi.

The scene was cleared shortly before 6 p.m., and the traffic flow was back to normal by around 6:20.

WATCH BELOW: UDOT cameras show crash scene, traffic backup on I-15 near Point of the Mountain

UDOT cameras show crash scene, traffic backup on I-15 near Point of the Mountain

After the initial crash, which was reported shortly before 3 p.m., four additional crashes on northbound I-15 occurred within just a few miles south of the accident scene, likely in the backed-up traffic:

Comments / 8

Related
ABC4

Man attempts to flee Ogden three-car rollover crash

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The cause of a three-vehicle rollover car accident that occurred in Ogden is currently being investigated. The Ogden Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection in the area of 2nd Street and Washington Boulevard on reports of the crash. According to police, a man from one of the involved […]
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Car pulled from tree after alleged DUI crash in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — One person is in custody after police say they drove off the Interstate 15 ramp at Pleasant Grove Boulevard while under the influence of alcohol. Officers responded to the onramp around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the car lodged in a tree. Police say witnesses...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centerville, UT
Draper, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Lehi, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Draper, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Draper, UT
Accidents
ABC4

One dead after FrontRunner crash in Clinton

WEDNESDAY 5/18/22 10:42 a.m. CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) – All bus bridges transporting passengers from Roy to Clearfield and Roy to Ogden has now ended. Earlier Wednesday morning, the bridge was in place after one person died after being struck by a FrontRunner train in Clinton. The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says all FrontRunner trains have […]
CLINTON, UT
KSLTV

Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on I-80 eastbound Wednesday afternoon. Sgt Cameron Roden, with UHP said a vehicle hit the motorcyclist and kept on going. The crash occurred on eastbound I-80 at milemarker 125 and the right lane is currently blocked...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Highway Patrol#Near Point#Mountain#Traffic Accident#Udot#Shoulder Est#Udottraffic#Lehi Rrb Utah Co
KSLTV

State officials honor first responders called out to tragic dust storm crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A room full of lifesavers received thanks for everything they’ve done over the last year and continue to do every day. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services and Office of Emergency Medical Services and Preparedness honored those living lives of service by helping others during emergencies.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

1 taken to hospital, windshields shattered after malfunction at Sandy car wash

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – One person was taken to the hospital after an unlikely accident at a car wash in Sandy Tuesday night. According to police, around 6 p.m., a car was going through the Quick Quack Car Wash located at 9750 S. 700 E. in Sandy when a hose or extension cord in the back of the vehicle became caught in a rotating brush inside the car wash.
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC4

Utah driver arrested, brandished pistol during road rage incident

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a pistol during a road rage incident on Monday.  The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect, Derek Winkler, 21. Troopers first responded to reports of a weapon being brandished along I-15 near mile marker 293. Winkler was eventually pulled over […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist killed in crash on northbound I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 15 in Davis County. A statement released by the UHP says the accident happened around 8:50 p.m. near mile marker 322. “The motorcycle failed to...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Reckless driving appears to be the cause in Saturday’s fatal crash

FARMINGTON, Utah – One motorcyclist passed away after hitting the back of a car on Interstate-15 Saturday night. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the male motorcyclist was driving at high rates of speed and driving around other cars on I-15 near Farmington around 8:55 p.m. Traffic was speeding up...
FARMINGTON, UT
kjzz.com

Traffic stopped in central Utah for bear crossing road

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was stopped in central Utah for a bear to cross the road. Officials said the brown bear was spotted in Pioneer Cemetery after someone reported seeing it and was concerned it was headed toward Highway 89. Ephraim City police officers responded to the scene...
EPHRAIM, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy