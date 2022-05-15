Camping trailer accident causes backup on I-15

DRAPER, Utah — A camping trailer being hauled by an SUV on northbound I-15 rolled onto its side near Draper Sunday afternoon.

A Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson said the crash resulted in only minor injuries.

The trailer and vehicle blocked multiple lanes, causing a "bottleneck"-like traffic backup between Draper and Lehi.

The scene was cleared shortly before 6 p.m., and the traffic flow was back to normal by around 6:20.

UDOT cameras show crash scene, traffic backup on I-15 near Point of the Mountain

After the initial crash, which was reported shortly before 3 p.m., four additional crashes on northbound I-15 occurred within just a few miles south of the accident scene, likely in the backed-up traffic: