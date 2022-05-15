Bucks drop game 7, fall in Eastern Conference Semifinals

After seven games of frustrating basketball, the Milwaukee Bucks’ title defense has come to an end at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Now, they will head into the offseason with some questions to address about the future, but it is certainly not a time to overreact. While excuses are excuses, the Bucks were without their All-Star forward in Khris Middleton, and his absence proved to be far too much for Milwaukee to overcome as their offense looked beyond sluggish. The Bucks could chalk it up and say, “Well, Middleton was not there, at least we took it to a Game 7. We’ll be back next year.” However, the Bucks’ front office cannot just sit back and be of the mindset that running it back with the same roster and a healthy Khris Middleton is the way to go.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO