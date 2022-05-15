ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks drop game 7, fall in Eastern Conference Semifinals

By Noah Manderfeld
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON, Mass. (WSAW) - The Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics, 109-81, in game seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to lose the series 4-3. The Bucks jumped out to an early nine-point lead, but the Celtics quickly used a second-quarter run to take the lead and the Bucks could not...

FanSided

The Milwaukee Bucks cannot afford to be complacent this offseason

After seven games of frustrating basketball, the Milwaukee Bucks’ title defense has come to an end at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Now, they will head into the offseason with some questions to address about the future, but it is certainly not a time to overreact. While excuses are excuses, the Bucks were without their All-Star forward in Khris Middleton, and his absence proved to be far too much for Milwaukee to overcome as their offense looked beyond sluggish. The Bucks could chalk it up and say, “Well, Middleton was not there, at least we took it to a Game 7. We’ll be back next year.” However, the Bucks’ front office cannot just sit back and be of the mindset that running it back with the same roster and a healthy Khris Middleton is the way to go.
MILWAUKEE, WI

