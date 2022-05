Each year, thousands of Louisianans face the reality of living with a mental illness. Nearly 1 in 5 adults in our community experience mental illness. For many of those individuals, substance use issues also play a role. While mental illness and substance use issues are not the same, often these are co-occurring disorders, which means that many individuals who have addiction issues also suffer from a mental health diagnosis. Hundreds of people die each year from an accidental overdose in our community, and in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2021, there were 311 fatal overdoses. There are already 86 in 2022.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO