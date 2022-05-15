Suspect discharged firearm in Henderson, police say

The Henderson Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Sunset Road in regards to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday evening.

LVMPD said that their investigation determined one male suspect around 33 years old, Thomas Direaux, had discharged a round from a firearm and was later seen walking into a nearby business.

Henderson Police said they arrived on scene and attempted contact with Direaux who initially refused to comply. Police said Direaux then willingly exited the business and was placed into custody on multiple charges.

Police said this is an active investigation and no injuries were reported from the incident.