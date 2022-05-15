ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Green light to steal cars: Just 1 in 20 thefts lead to a suspect being charged... and it’s 1 in 40 for London, shocking figures reveal

By David Barrett Home Affairs Correspondent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Only one in 20 car thefts leads to the thief being charged, shocking official figures reveal today.

They show just 4.9 per cent of the 100,000 vehicles stolen last year in England and Wales led to a culprit being apprehended.

In some major cities the record was even worse, with the proportion of car thieves charged as low as one in 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37owHw_0ff7YcWl00
Only one in 20 car thefts leads to the thief being charged, shocking official figures reveal today. They show just 4.9 per cent of the 100,000 vehicles stolen last year in England and Wales led to a culprit being apprehended

Last year an average of 272 cars were stolen every day – one every five minutes.

But police managed to track down and charge those involved in only 13 of those daily cases on average.

In London, almost 30,000 cars were stolen last year but the Metropolitan Police were only able to charge culprits in connection with 737 offences – a rate of just 2.5 per cent.

West Midlands Police, which covers Birmingham, had a similar detection rate of just 2.4 per cent.

In contrast, Dyfed-Powys Police solved almost 19 per cent of cases, while officers in Cumbria charged suspects over 18 per cent of car thefts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoWB2_0ff7YcWl00
In London, almost 30,000 cars were stolen last year but the Metropolitan Police were only able to charge culprits in connection with 737 offences – a rate of just 2.5 per cent

Home Office statistics show there were 99,541 car thefts reported to police in 2020-21, slightly down on the previous 12 months due to the pandemic. But officers managed to track down offenders in only 4,863 cases.

Five years ago, the overall detection rate for car thefts was just over 10 per cent. Senior police officers blame organised crime gangs for many thefts, with high-value vehicles such as 4x4s and prestige marques stolen to order.

The figures back up anecdotal reports that in some areas police numbers are so stretched that car crime has been almost forgotten as forces prioritise offences seen as more serious.

Last year TV presenter Giles Coren complained that the Met Police did not have the officers to investigate the theft of his new £65,000 electric-powered Jaguar I-Pace. It was stolen twice but recovered both times partly due to the help of a tracker system.

A spokesman for the National Police Chiefs’ Council said: ‘Vehicle theft is clearly linked to organised crime and police are putting more resources into tackling it. It causes distress and upset, and we do take it seriously. Police will prosecute where there is evidence and we encourage people to report crime as soon as it occurs.’

Jack Cousens, of AA Insurance Services, said: ‘Sadly it seems there is little the police can do if there is no forensic evidence or video. There are limited resources so car crime ends up being closed almost as soon as it opens.’

He advised parking in a garage if possible, buying a Faraday pouch for keyless car fobs so thieves can’t intercept the signal, and using a tracking device or crock lock.

The figures for the last six years relate to theft of vehicles plus the so-called ‘joyriding’ offence of aggravated vehicle taking.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giles Coren
Daily Mail

'Man snatched boy, 4, and carried him off towards Iceland store' before his desperate mother chased him down and grabbed him back - as police appeal for CCTV and witnesses

A man reportedly snatched a four-year-old boy on a high street in Liverpool who was out shopping with his mother. Police received reports that the young boy was grabbed after he and his mother were approached outside Top Class Shoe Repairs on Walton Vale road on Tuesday 10 May at around 12.45pm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Thefts#Organised Crime#The Metropolitan Police#Dyfed Powys Police#Home Office#Marques
The Independent

Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Bullied schoolgirl's mother is banned from road for drink driving after flagging down police car while more than double legal limit when she spotted her daughter's tormentors

A bullied schoolgirl's desperate mother was arrested for drink-driving as she flagged down a police patrol after coming face-to-face with her daughter's tormenters. Jenna Basravi, 37 shouted: 'Pull over! Turn around and stop!' at the officer from the window of her Mini Cooper when she spotted the youngsters loitering on the street.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

361K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy