Orange County, CA

1 dead, 4 wounded after "politically-motivated" shooting inside Orange County church, police say

By Caroline Linton
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one person is dead and four people are wounded after a shooting inside a church in Orange County, California in what authorities said Monday was a "politically-motivated hate incident." A suspect is in custody, police said, and two handguns were recovered from the scene. On Monday, the...

ASilver KBells
4d ago

Terrorism comes in all "colors and beliefs". I condemn ALL acts of violence, hatred, and bigotry! This doesnt reflect founding values of America. Together we stand, divided we fall. Learn to love, and accept differences. Call out those who are always spreading hatred and harm others.

RoB ERoB
5d ago

well election year is upon us and now all we hear about is gun violence and racism two of the most common uses of pandering votes for the democrats along with this Scotus leak they seem to be doing a good job of causing chaos and sending people to the polls

Lori Lapoint
5d ago

hornble what is this world coming to prayers sent to all the family involved this is nothing but the devil that does this go in the house of the Lord I Hope they give him life without the possibility of parole ✝️✝️✝️✝️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏💔💔😇😇❤️❤️❤️❤️😣😣

