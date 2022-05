Jake Odorizzi was carted off the field after suffering a serious leg injury during Monday night’s game between his Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox. Odorizzi was pitching in the bottom of the fifth with his team down 2-1. He had two outs and got Enrique Hernandez to hit a weak ball to first base. Odorizzi took off sprinting to cover first, but his leg gave out, and he collapsed to the ground.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO