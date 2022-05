Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. There’s been some serious buzz surrounding the Penguins as the team cleans out their things from the arena, leaving with disappointment after a tough seven-game series with the New York Rangers. Pittsburgh is in line for one of their most intriguing offseasons in franchise history, let’s take a closer look at what to expect.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO