A 26-year-old Tustin woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a knife attack on three customers in a laundry business and was placed on 10 years of formal probation. Camila Cynthia Machorro pleaded guilty to three counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon and admitted sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims, according to court records. She accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Commissioner Jennifer Contini, who sentenced her to 10 years in prison, but suspended the sentence as long as she complies with the rules of the county’s “Whatever it Takes” court program, which aims to help defendants with mental health issues.

TUSTIN, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO