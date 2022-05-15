ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Clinton Symphony Orchestra concert set for May 21

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — The second concert of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra of the Mohawk Valley’s 2021-22 season will feature Grammy-award winning violinist Yvonne Lam. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday,...

Romesentinel.com

Stone Temple Pilots to open concert season at Saranac brewery

UTICA — Creative Concerts and the Saranac brewery welcome 90s alt-rockers Stone Temple Pilots for the first concert of the 2022 season at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at F.X. Matt Brewing Co., 811 Edward St., Utica. Doors open at 7 p.m. Stone Temple Pilots embark upon a new...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Wheel of Fortune coming to Landmark Theatre

Syracuse, N.Y. — “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a traveling version of the longtime television game show, will be visiting the Landmark Theatre in downtown Syracuse. The new theatrical incarnation of “Wheel” is kicking off a 60-plus date tour of the United States on Sept. 8. It stops in Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday online. Presale tickets are available starting at 3 p.m. today.
SYRACUSE, NY
Alice E. (Federow) Hall

Alice E. (Federow) Hall

Alice E. Hall, age 88, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital. Alice was born in Rome on January 17, 1934, to the late George and Anna Markin Federow and graduated from Rome Free Academy. On November 5, 1955, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Frederick “Ted” Hall who passed away December 17, 2021. Alice worked in the Insurance industry over 50 years and retired from Benner Insurance in Rome in 2011.
ROME, NY
Clinton, NY
Clinton, NY
Carnival rides, festival food this weekend at Sangertown

NEW HARTFORD — Main Event Amusements will setup at Sangertown Square in the former Macy’s Parking Lot from May 20 to May 22. Carnival rides and festival food will be available. Wristbands for unlimited rides can be purchased for only $25. Guests can purchase bands at the ticket box office the day of the event.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
‘Wheel of Fortune’ is heading to Upstate New York for first live tour

Get ready to solve the puzzle as one of America’s most popular game shows hits the road for the very first time. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE” is an all-new theatrical experience, giving audiences the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board. There will be chances to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show. Audience members will also be chosen at random at each show to win cash and prizes.
SYRACUSE, NY
St. Elizabeth College of Nursing graduates 47 new nurses

UTICA — St. Elizabeth College of Nursing (SECON) graduated 47 new nurses on Saturday, May 14. Of the 47 graduates, 42 attended weekday classes and 5 participated in the evening/weekend program. The 116th graduation ceremonies were held at Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish. Formally Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
UTICA, NY
Parade to honor veterans in Lowville

LOWVILLE — The community’s veterans organizations and a full military honor guard will host a parade through the village, starting at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. The parade will start at the Ford Garage on State Street and end at Veterans Park in the village.
LOWVILLE, NY
Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov
Samuel Barber
Second annual Armed Forces Day event Saturday

UTICA — Harley Davidson of Utica — 4870 Commercial Drive — will host the second annual celebration of Armed Forces Day, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 21. All veterans, area residents, and riding groups are invited. U.S. flags and signs saluting U.S. military services are also welcome, according to an announcement by event organizers.
UTICA, NY
Cheryl A. (Izzo) Oswell

Cheryl A. (Izzo) Oswell joined Jesus in Heaven on Friday, May 13, 2022. Born in Rome, she was the daughter of Orlando and Julia (Aiello) Izzo. Cheri was a great mother, wife and truly wonderful friend to all. She always tried to find the good in everyone she met. Cheryl...
ROME, NY
Julie Mae (Gentile) Pangbourne

Julie Pangbourne, 78, of Rome, NY, peacefully passed away on May 13, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Julie Mae Gentile was born on May 26, 1943, to Marion and Vincent J. Gentile of Rome New York. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1961 and did course work at the State University of New York Geneseo and Utica College. She held long term positions at Mohawk Airlines, Resource Teacher at Denti Elementary School and became an essential part of the Research and Development Team at the US Air Force Science and Technology Program known as Rome Laboratory, retiring in 2014 with military honors after 25 years of service. She was always an active member of the community she held a leadership role at St. Joseph’s Church and was active with Lee Center Senior Citizens, Lee Legion Auxiliary, Lake Delta Yacht Club, St. Joseph’s Church Choir, Rome Twigs, Rome Columbiette’s and Rome Jayncees.
ROME, NY
New Hartford, Holland Patent students place in art competition

UTICA — Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-22, New Hartford, announced on Monday the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Vestal Senior High School student Nadja Wall’s work, titled “The Aquarium,” was named this year’s first-place winner by a panel of independent judges.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
‘100 Heroes’ honored at United Way of Mohawk Valley

DEERFIELD — United Way of the Mohawk Valley honored, celebrated, and paid tribute to its 100 Heroes at a gathering on Sunday, May 15, at the Deerfield Fire Department. The celebration honored the 100 heroes nominated and selected as part of the non-profit’s 100th birthday celebration. The goal...
DEERFIELD, NY
Jennifer P. Hinman

Jennifer P. Hinman, 66, of Rome passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 21, 2021 at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare in New Hartford. She was born in Rome on May 6, 1955 the daughter of Hazen B. and Nancy Windrath Hinman. She was a 1973 graduate of Rome Free Academy and attended Cazenovia College.
ROME, NY
Syracuse staple Brooklyn Pickle coming to Utica in 2023

UTICA — After a week of rumors circulating, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri confirmed that Brooklyn Pickle will be opening a store in downtown Utica. Brooklyn Pickle is a well known staple in the Syracuse area, known for its giant sandwiches, quick service, and being a destination for many people in the Mohawk Valley to visit before returning back to the area.
UTICA, NY
Funeral notices — May 18, 2022

BARBER — Raymond Bruce Barber, on Feb. 20, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Friday in Riverside Cemetery, 3221 NY-8, South New Berlin. Arrangements by R.J. Fahy Funeral Home, Norwich. BARNES — Sylvia V. (Hall) Barnes, 81, of Rome, on May 13, 2022. Services 1 p.m. Friday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St., Rome. Calling hours 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Burial Evergreen Cemetery.
ROME, NY
Marsell J. Williams

Marsell J. Williams, 77, of Rochester, passed away on March 13, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. He was born on December 22, 1944, in Rome, N.Y., a son of the late Marsell Sr. and Josie Williams. He attended Rome public schools and graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1963. After graduation he attended Mohawk Valley Community College.
ROME, NY
Islay N charges late to capture Vernon feature

VERNON — Islay N and driver Justin Huckabone went from last to first to win the $7,700 Fillies & Mares Open Pace at Vernon Downs on Saturday. Surreal Feeling (Josh Kinney) went straight to the front and led to the first quarter in 26.2 seconds. She used a 28-second second quarter to hit the half first in 54.2 seconds. The 7-year-old mare glided to three-quarters in 1:23.1.
VERNON, NY
Buttenschon honors Dominican-American award recipients

UTICA — Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Utica, extended her congratulations to the local 2022 Dominican-American Awardees. This year’s honorees include a small business owner, restaurateurs, and an educator and community activist whose contributions to the Mohawk Valley have made our communities stronger, the assemblywoman said. “The Mohawk Valley...
UTICA, NY

