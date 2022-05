Severe Weather Statement issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beckham; Caddo; Canadian; Oklahoma; Washita THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 242 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CANADIAN OKLAHOMA IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA CADDO IN WESTERN OKLAHOMA BECKHAM WASHITA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANADARKO, BURNS FLAT, CONCHO, CORDELL, EL RENO, ELK CITY, HINTON, MUSTANG, OKLAHOMA CITY, SAYRE, SENTINEL, AND YUKON.

BECKHAM COUNTY, OK ・ 49 MINUTES AGO