Rockford, IL

Eight people shot in Rockford in one week

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday morning’s shooting on Rockford’s Seminary Street marked the sixth shooting investigation in just one week.

Three people were shot early Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Seminary Street.

A woman was shot on Trenton Avenue, south of Washington Park, on Saturday night .

A 14-year-old was shot on Blaisdell Street Thursday, as well as a man on N. Avon Street .

There was also two shootings last Sunday, one on S. 4th Street and the other on Score Street, near Orton Ke ys .

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested for any of the shootings. Any information should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900. A tip can also be left with the “TIP 411” app, which is free for Apple and Android.

