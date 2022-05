Security video captured a suspected shoplifter hit a South Los Angeles shop owner after she confronted him, an attack that sent her to the hospital. "I told him can you pay. And He was talking very close to my face. he looks like he's going to go inside the store, but he's not. He pushed me," said Mrs. Chang, the 61-year-old owner of G&J Market. Chang said the man had been flirting with a woman in front of him and actually paid for her item, but then tried to walk out of the store with some groceries. Cameras inside the store capture a...

