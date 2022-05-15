ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin City Limits Fest finally drops anticipated 2022 music lineup and 3-day tickets

By Hannah J. Phillips
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0ff7TwTK00 The day Texas music fans have been waiting for since last October is finally here: Headliners for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival have been announced.

At the top of the ticket are Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X. Also performing are Phoenix (Weekend Two only), Diplo, ZHU, Lil Durk (Weekend One only), Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, James Blake (Weekend One only), Wallows, Jazmine Sullivan, Tobe Nwigwe, The War on Drugs, Spoon, and many more.

The two-weekends of reverie will take place October 7-9 and October 14-16, 2022, at Zilker Park. Three-day tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 10, at noon via www.aclfestival.com . There are even layaway plans available, starting at $25 down.

