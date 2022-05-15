ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VFL Grant Williams ties NBA record

By Reece Van Haaften
 3 days ago

BOSTON (WATE) — Vol for Life Grant Williams drilled seven 3-pointers in the Boston Celtics’ 109-81 Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Seven 3-pointers ties Stephen Curry and Marcus Morris for the most triples made in a Game 7. Curry did it twice. His first came on May 30, 2016, against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He did it a second time on May 28, 2018, against the Houston Rockets. Morris drilled seven threes on June 6, 2016, versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Williams finished the contest with 27 points on 7-of-18 from deep and 10-of-22 from the field.

Williams and the Celtics advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Miami Heat.

