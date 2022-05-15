ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Body found next to road in east Austin

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJtXx_0ff7SPe600

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was found dead next to the road Sunday near the U.S. Highway 290 ramp from East Anderson Lane and U.S. Highway 183, medics said.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 4:48 p.m . it didn’t know if the person sustained some kind of trauma or was otherwise medical-related.

Austin Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Texas Department of Transportation said southbound U.S. 183 was closed after the Cameron Road exit due to a crash. Traffic had to detour to the frontage road at that exit. The southbound ramp from I-35 to U.S. 183 was also closed.

Austin Police Department tweeted at 5:34 p.m. officers were working an “Auto Pedestrian Crash” on U.S. 183 southbound between I-35 and U.S. 290.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
fox7austin.com

North Austin auto pedestrian crash leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - An auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin has left one person dead. Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash happened at West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard at around 3:10 a.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and hit and killed...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Family hasn't seen Kyle teen for over 2 weeks

KYLE, Texas — A teen from Kyle, Texas, is missing. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said on May 18 that Eunice Aguirre hasn't been seen by her family since April 30. The sheriff's office said the 15-year-old left her residence in Kyle on April 30 and has not returned home.
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Round Rock Wednesday evening. Austin police said at 2:42 p.m., a DPS trooper was out on a warrant service for a suspect. DPS asked for surveillance help from APD, and it went on for several hours. At...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID pedestrian found dead in NE Austin

Police say they have identified a pedestrian who was found dead Sunday in Northeast Austin. The Austin Police Department says at around 4:20 p.m. officers responded to a report of a body discovered in the 2200 block of E. Anderson Lane eastbound, just west of the intersection with Hwy 290.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Police Department#Austin Travis County Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
KXAN

Summer safety at Lake Georgetown amid teen’s death

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) - Crisis counselors are available all week for students at Stony Point High School in Round Rock. The district confirms one of its teenaged students died after jumping from the cliffs on Lake Georgetown on Sunday.  Police say the 16-year-old did not surface and was rescued by first responders before being pronounced dead.
GEORGETOWN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Cedar Park Police Make Fentanyl Bust

On Monday May 16, 2022, members of the Cedar Park Police Organized Crime Unit , in conjunction with the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team, conducted a search warrant operation as part of a fentanyl distribution investigation. The investigation resulted in the seizure of roughly 9 ounces of powder fentanyl. Christopher...
CEDAR PARK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

Search for suspect following homicide in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect involved in a homicide in eastern Travis County. According to TCSO, deputies responded to a 911 call about someone who had been shot in the 4000 block of Lower Drive around 7:38 p.m. on Monday, May 16. When deputies arrived, they discovered a black male in his 40s with a fatal gunshot wound.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
US105

Video Shows Crazy Austin, Texas Driver Intentionally Slam Into Truck

Since I was a little girl, I have always heard that Texas hast he craziest drivers. Well, if there was ever any doubt in my mind, the video below has squashed it. A woman in Austin was recently hospitalized with severe injuries after someone in another car deliberately veered through several lanes of traffic just to wreck into her. The driver who authorities say seems to have wanted to get into a confrontation with other drivers rammed right into the woman's vehicle and almost caused it to flip.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

A Texas Cop’s Indictment Made Him a Right-wing Darling. Will It Get Him Elected?

On the morning of Sunday, May 31, 2020, the then–Austin Police Department chief, Brian Manley, held a briefing in the APD parking garage with more than one hundred officers who were about to start their shifts. The police response the day before to Austin’s protests over the murder of George Floyd had made national news. During rallies in the city, officers had fired beanbag rounds—cloth pouches of lead pellets—at protesters, who they say were rioting. APD considers those rounds “deadly force,” with the capability to kill or seriously maim if they hit a target’s head. Indeed, that Saturday, at least one civilian had been seriously injured, sixteen-year-old Levi Ayala, in an incident a city councilman had made Manley aware of. Ayala had been observing a protest on Interstate 35 from a hill near the highway when he was shot in the head, sustaining a brain injury. Manley wanted to refresh his team of officers about “target discernment” and the “rules of engagement” of “less lethal” weapons.
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a two-vehicle wreck on FM 1660 in Taylor (Taylor, TX)

1 person dead after a two-vehicle wreck on FM 1660 in Taylor (Taylor, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, one person was killed following a two-vehicle wreck in Taylor. As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash took place on FM 1660 near FM 973 at about 2 a.m. The early reports showed that one 18-wheeler with a flatbed trailer carrying large steel pipes was heading eastbound on FM 1660 [...]
TAYLOR, TX
KXAN

KXAN

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy