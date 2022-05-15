Body found next to road in east Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was found dead next to the road Sunday near the U.S. Highway 290 ramp from East Anderson Lane and U.S. Highway 183, medics said.
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 4:48 p.m . it didn’t know if the person sustained some kind of trauma or was otherwise medical-related.
Austin Police said the investigation is ongoing.
The Texas Department of Transportation said southbound U.S. 183 was closed after the Cameron Road exit due to a crash. Traffic had to detour to the frontage road at that exit. The southbound ramp from I-35 to U.S. 183 was also closed.
Austin Police Department tweeted at 5:34 p.m. officers were working an “Auto Pedestrian Crash” on U.S. 183 southbound between I-35 and U.S. 290.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 1