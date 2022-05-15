Body found next to road in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was found dead next to the road Sunday near the U.S. Highway 290 ramp from East Anderson Lane and U.S. Highway 183, medics said.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 4:48 p.m . it didn’t know if the person sustained some kind of trauma or was otherwise medical-related.

Austin Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Texas Department of Transportation said southbound U.S. 183 was closed after the Cameron Road exit due to a crash. Traffic had to detour to the frontage road at that exit. The southbound ramp from I-35 to U.S. 183 was also closed.

Austin Police Department tweeted at 5:34 p.m. officers were working an “Auto Pedestrian Crash” on U.S. 183 southbound between I-35 and U.S. 290.

