AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect involved in a homicide in eastern Travis County. According to TCSO, deputies responded to a 911 call about someone who had been shot in the 4000 block of Lower Drive around 7:38 p.m. on Monday, May 16. When deputies arrived, they discovered a black male in his 40s with a fatal gunshot wound.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO