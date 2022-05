CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with the shooting and robbery of 23-year-old culinary student Dakotah Earley earlier this month, as well as four other armed robberies.Tyshon Brownlee, was arrested in Oak Park. He is charged with one count of attempted murder and five counts of armed robbery. He was ordered held without bail at a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. He is due back in court on May 25 at the Skokie courthouse."In these instances involving this defendant, we have five innocent victims, and a community that has been terrorized," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said Tuesday...

