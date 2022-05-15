ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus park shootings worry residents

By Eric Halperin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNSrS_0ff7Q79v00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Saturday night’s shooting at Weinland Park that injured an 8-year-old girl was the fourth shooting at a city park in the last three weeks.

The other shootings happened at Saunders, Nafzger , and Westgate parks.

Police stepping up patrols after fatal Columbus park shootings

And while the scene at Weinland Park was active but calm, some there Sunday said they’re worried about the recent violence at city parks.

Some of those at the park were unaware of Saturday’s shooting but expressed concern once they were told.

Others like Monissa Davidson and her 9-year-old daughter Za’myah saw the police at the scene Saturday, and while they like going to the park, decided to just walk through it Sunday.

“She was scared, crying that it could have been a friend,” Davidson said. “I’m concerned because you never know when it’ll happen. I was actually telling her we’re just going to go get some books and then back home because I don’t trust it right now.”

Girl, 8, stable after shooting at Weinland Park

An eight-year-old girl was shot in the stomach and an 18-year-old woman was stabbed in Saturday’s incident, which police said began as an argument between two groups at the park.

“It’s actually really scary hearing about it,” Davidson said. “Especially because she’s (Za’myah) is nine and she goes here, but it’s really sad, like I said, you never know who it is or who it’s going to happen to, so it’s terrifying.”

So far this spring, there have been four shootings at city parks: Nafzger and Saunders parks three weeks ago, a shooting at Westgate Park about 10 days ago, and Saturday’s incident at Weinland.

“It’s just disappointing that people are bringing violence into public places and ruining everybody’s peace of mind,” said Jacob Rindler, who was at Weinland Sunday.

Police say the parks are safe. Davidson said she’s glad an arrest has been made, but the fact the shooting happened in the first place has her concerned.

ODNR: Man falls to death at Conkles Hollow

“It’s a great community, great people live around here, and then just for something like this to happen, it’s really sad and random,” she said.

Columbus police have stepped up patrols of the city’s parks, and one of those patrols was seen at Weinland on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Fight ends with 1 person being stabbed in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out in the Hilltop Tuesday night. According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of South Terrace Avenue and Sullivant Avenue just before midnight. One person was stabbed, police said. ABC 6/FOX 28...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man wanted in felonious assault case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man accused of felonious assault for “Wanted Wednesday.” Omar A. Jones, 39, is wanted as a suspect in a felonious assault Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road. Police warn Jones is believed to be armed and dangerous. Crime […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 in surgery after shooting in west Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in surgery after being shot in west Franklin County late Tuesday night. The person was found shot in a vehicle in a driveway on the 400 block of South Murray Hill Road, west of Interstate 270 off of Broad Street, according to the Franklin County Sheriff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: One hospitalized after north side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized following a shooting on the city’s north side. Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a several gunshots fired on the 4800 block of Kingshill Drive, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old murder suspect arrested for northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a northeast Columbus shooting in March, according to court records. Columbus Police said that Tayeshawn Gavin was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Chaz Daryl Fleming on March 11 on McCutcheon Road and Merwin Hill Drive. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting on Columbus’ southwest side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing murder and other charges after allegedly being part of a group that fired guns into a southwest Columbus apartment, killing one woman, in April. Isaiah Xavier Nashon Alexander, 20, is scheduled to be in court Friday to face one count of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video shows moment girl, 8, shot at Weinland Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four shootings at Columbus parks in just three weeks, with the most recent Saturday at Weinland Park. Columbus police have released surveillance video from the park. The shooting, which injured an 8-year-old girl, happened around 6:15 p.m. About three minutes after the girl is shot, the police arrive at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Park#Shooting#City Park#Violent Crime#Wcmh
columbusfreepress.com

As the year-anniversary of the Bicentennial Park shooting nears, twin still sleeps with sister’s ashes

Halt Violence of Columbus is hiring, and this job posting for “street mentors” is an eye-opening call for what can be done. Sixteen-year-old Olivia Kurtz wanted to leave Bicentennial Park on the night of May 22, 2021, but then the DJ began playing her favorite song. She convinced her twin sister to return so they could dance just one last time.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

First witnesses called in hazing death trial

(WCMH)--Two Central Ohio men face charges for death of Stone Foltz. Vista Village aims to address homelessness in Columbus. Casey Goodson Jr.’s wrongful death suit decision. $325,000 average price for a Columbus home in April.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

1 critically injured in semi crash on I-270 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured Tuesday after a crash involving a tanker truck on the east side of Columbus. The crash occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 270 near Main Street. According to Columbus police, two people were injured in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dump truck crashes into downtown Columbus church

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a dump truck smashed into a downtown Columbus Church. The crash happened on 315 at Town Street. ODOT cameras show the moments the truck went off the road, narrowly missed an SUV, and crashed into the church.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing boy from east Columbus now found, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy reported missing from the near east side of Columbus Monday, has been found. Ashton Craig Curtis was reported missing from the area of East Starr Avenue and St. Clair Avenue, just before noon Sunday. On Tuesday, police say Ashton had been found but no other details were released.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead after shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in south Columbus early Monday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the area of State Route 104 and Haul Road. Westbound State Route 104 is currently closed. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. CrimeTracker...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy