BMW has launched (probably) thousands of special editions since the company was founded in 1916, but there have only been two Coupe Sport Lightweight models. The most recent came out in 2003 as the M3 E46 CSL while the one before it dates to 1972 when the 3.0 CSL was introduced as a homologation special. Fast forward to 2022, the iconic suffix is returning for a hardcore M4 G82. It'll debut on May 20, so still plenty of time left for teasers.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO