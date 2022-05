Everyone who's ever purchased a new TV or plans to in the future should know about the annual television pricing cycle. It starts at CES, the huge tech show that happens every January, when new TVs are announced each year. Later in the spring and summer, basically now, many of the new models are already on the shelves. But those new sets are at their highest prices of the year and won't come down again until the fall, when manufacturers start slashing prices to make way for next year's crop of new TVs.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO