Patrick Beverley wasn’t done taking shots as he took a subtle jab at Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum on Monday. Beverley was called out by the NBA community for his criticisms of Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul on Monday. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard used his time on ESPN’s “First Take” the same day to question if Tatum is truly a player that “plays both sides of the basketball” as J.J. Reddick claimed on the same panel.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO