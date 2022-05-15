Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar" Synopsis Released

Last episode on The Flash, the team said goodbye to one of their own as they held a funeral for Frost (Danielle Panabaker) and, over the course of the episode, found their own ways to honor her memory and her life. However, the end of the episode packed some big punches when it was revealed that Caitlin Snow (Panabaker) isn't as willing to say goodbye to her sister as it seemed and, more than that, Iris West Allen's (Candice Patton) time sickness took a dramatic turn when she disappeared from her office at CCC Media, getting lost in time. This week, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) needs to find Iris and from the preview it looks like he will have some help doing so with Nora West Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) appearing in the episode. Need to find out what happened on this week's episode of The Flash? We've got you covered with our recap, but just know that there are full spoilers for "Into the Still Force" beyond this point.

