Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar" Synopsis Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released the official synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar", the sixteenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 29th. All season long, Riverdale's main characters have found themselves dealing with two things: aspects of their past traumas and...

comicbook.com

