ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jeff Bezos says Manchin saved Biden administration ‘from themselves’

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41i3HG_0ff7MvL800
Tweet

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos said in a tweet on Sunday that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) had saved the Biden administration “from themselves” by blocking spending proposals that Bezos said would have further fueled inflation.

In a tweet on Sunday, Bezos said that the Biden administration “tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves.”

“Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country,” he added.

The billionaire’s comments come after Manchin said last month that Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill should focus on addressing inflation and reducing the deficit.

​​“Reconciliation to me is about getting inflation under control, paying down this debt, getting a handle on what’s going on,” said Manchin, who killed the Biden administration’s Build Back Better legislation earlier this year.

The senator has previously said he wants half of any revenue to go toward federal deficit reduction, arguing that is the “only way you’re going to fight inflation.”

President Biden has said that getting inflation under control is his top domestic priority, but he has few options to take the heat off on an issue that is hurting his party politically.

Bezos’s Sunday tweet was not the first time the Amazon founder has said Biden’s efforts on the economy were misguided.

On Friday, he tweeted a criticism in response to Biden asserting that the U.S. should address inflation by making certain “the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

“The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead,” Bezos said. “Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection.”

Comments / 276

Dan Remar
3d ago

people who think like he does would prefer to give billions of dollars to the wealthiest few instead of doing something reasonable enough to improve things for millions of people...same amount of money that just keeps increasing gap between those who have and those who don't

Reply(33)
68
Wendy Vandiver
2d ago

Bezos knows nothing about what us commoners are feeling right now financially, most of us are robbing Peter to pay Paul and that will only go so far. And Amazon needs to step up it's game because Walmart is putting them to shame in the shipping department!

Reply(4)
18
Dianna Myers
3d ago

Maybe if the billionaire start paying for those FREE land and state tax the Biden Administration would have enough revenue to improve the quality of lives for the people in his sweatshop run facilities

Reply(13)
38
Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Jeff Bezos
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Amazon
Salon

It looks more and more like the Supreme Court leak came from the right

Pro-life demonstrators protest outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 1, 2021. The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges to Texas' restrictive abortion laws. - The conservative-majority US Supreme Court hears challenges on Monday to the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right nearly 50 years ago -- a Texas bill that bans a woman from terminating a pregnancy after six weeks. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

563K+
Followers
69K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy