Support for Ukraine in full force at Dublin rally

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ukraine supporters gathered in Dublin Sunday for the Stand with Ukraine rally.

It’s been nearly three months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, and since then, families and friends in central Ohio have joined others across the world to do what they can to help the country.

On Sunday, some of those people gathered at Bridge Park in Dublin to continue showing their support.

Events like Sunday’s rally have been held multiple times since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. For many who now call central Ohio home, the message stand with Ukraine means more now than ever.

“It’s hard for us to watch, but we continue to do what we can to raise money, raise awareness, and show everyone this is not a fake war,” said Natalia Lebedin, who has helped organize rallies and fundraisers since the invasion began.

For Marianna Klochko, awareness is everything, like sending letters to elected officials and just keeping the conversation going.

“Talk to your friends and neighbors, and remind them about Ukraine,” Klochko said. “I know people tend to forget or shift their focus.”

And that’s exactly what the rally was held to bring attention to – making sure those who need help get it.

Online donations to the Ukraine War Relief Fund can also be made anytime.

